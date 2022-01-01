Menu

Claire MORERE

Blagnac

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Assistant financial controller

    Blagnac 2014 - 2014 Support CapEx management
    - prepare CapEx meeting
    - cascade the budget/release
    - prepare monthly capex reporting
    - control and analyse the level of commitment/actuals/remaining to commit

    Contribution to central tasks :
    - supporting the extended entreprise controlling
    - implement a dedicated dashboard
    - supporting the implementation of the intercompany flows

  • Airbus - Assistant management controller

    Blagnac 2013 - 2013 Implementation of budget monitoring tool with Earned Value Management method :
    - support decision making
    - help project leaders to follow their projects in terms of cost and timing (provide actuals, report, forecast)
    - analyse EVM results

  • Airbus - Assistant financial controller

    Blagnac 2011 - 2011 Support business controlling of CAPEX process :
    - prepare CAPEX meeting ensuring aviability and reliability of all needed documentation as well as its alignment with the 2014 AOP picture ;
    - prepare monthly capex reporting (reporting level and BSC level) ;
    - con,trol and analyse the level of commitment / actuals / remaining to commit, as well as the adequation between commitment and released budget.

Formations

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2013 - 2014

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2009 - 2012

