Claire MORERE

Blagnac 2014 - 2014Support CapEx management
- prepare CapEx meeting
- cascade the budget/release
- prepare monthly capex reporting
- control and analyse the level of commitment/actuals/remaining to commit
Contribution to central tasks :
- supporting the extended entreprise controlling
- implement a dedicated dashboard
- supporting the implementation of the intercompany flows
Airbus
- Assistant management controller
Blagnac 2013 - 2013Implementation of budget monitoring tool with Earned Value Management method :
- support decision making
- help project leaders to follow their projects in terms of cost and timing (provide actuals, report, forecast)
- analyse EVM results
Airbus
- Assistant financial controller
