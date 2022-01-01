Menu

Claude QUATREVAUX

BARBEZIEUX-SAINT-HILAIRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Retraité - Militaire de la gendarmerie

    1969 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ceg (Le Château D'Oléron)

    Le Château D'Oléron 1962 - 1965

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :