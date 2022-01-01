Menu

Clément BRIQUET

SERRES CASTET

Mes compétences :
Linux Debian
Drupal
WinDev
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows
Active Directory
eMarketing
WebDev
VPN
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
WordPress
Varnish
VMware
Symfony
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
GPO
Framework
CentOS
Apple MacOS
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Bourgogne Tourisme - Webmaster / Chef de projet Drupal

    SERRES CASTET 2012 - maintenant Contexte : 2 sites sous Drupal dont 1 principal (4 langues, 160k noeuds,
    600k visiteurs/an, 1,5M PV/an).

    Gestion de projet : élaboration du cahier des charges avant la refonte du site
    principal sur la base de la stratégie marketing et du plan de communication.
    Analyse qualitative et quantitative du site existant pour établir une nouvelle
    arborescence en adéquation avec les attentes des visiteurs. Coordination
    des ressources (1 webmarketeur, 1 développeur).
    Développement : refonte du site principal sous Drupal 7. Développement de
    modules métiers (calcul d'itinéraires, commande de brochures, emarketing).
    Administration système : 3 serveurs web (1 Debian, 2 CentOS), admin
    Apache/Varnish, MySQL, ipTables, backups et monitoring.

    Ponctuellement, webdesign et formations bureautique en interne.

    Compétences pour ce poste : Gestion de projet, PHP5, MySQL, Drupal,
    Bootstrap, Git, Debian, CentOS, Apache, Photoshop.

  • Régis Martelet - Technicien support

    2010 - 2012 Support pour 150 utilisateurs sur 3 sites et environ 80 postes clients. Mise en
    place de GLPI pour le ticketting. Co-administration du parc serveurs
    composé d'une vingtaine de serveurs sous Windows 2003/2008, 3 firewalls
    Netasq. Gestion des VPN clients. Installation du 1er serveur Debian de la
    structure (OCS/GLPI/Nagios).
    Développement de plusieurs applications à l'aide du logiciel Windev.

    Compétences pour ce poste : Windows XP, 7, Windows Server, architecture
    réseau, Active Directory, DNS, Exchange, DHCP, GPO, routage, Netasq,
    VPN, Debian, Windev, Webdev, Fax.

  • FROTSI Bourgogne - Formateur Tourinsoft / Animateur du réseau des Offices de Tourisme utilisateurs

    2009 - 2010 (Création de poste - 2ème année de BTS en alternance)
    Formateur & animateur du réseau des utilisateurs du Système d'Information
    Touristique (SIT).

