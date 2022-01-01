Clément PERSAIS

-
Société Générale CIB
- Junior FX Options Trader
2013 - maintenant
- Manage options expiry.
- Market making, option and strategy pricing.
- Manage risk exposure, greeks.
- Conduct P&L studies, produced hit ratio analyzes.
- Carry out economic research on target countries.
- Book options and spot.
- Write market volatility comments.
-
I.A. Englander
- Broker and trader assistant
2012 - 2012
- Experienced the market of Equity Options and assisted its major actors.
- Developed knowledge in financial markets concepts and the specific Financial language.
-
Transaction EDHEC
- Head of Investment Club
2011 - 2013
- Managed a €15K portfolio and a 7 student team.
- Organized the largest student competition in finance.
-
Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne
- Cashier and in charge of the reception desk.
2011 - 2011
- Accurately managed cash, checks and cash dispensers.
- Intermediary with the cash transportation company.