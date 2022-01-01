Menu

Clément PERSAIS

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société Générale CIB - Junior FX Options Trader

    2013 - maintenant - Manage options expiry.
    - Market making, option and strategy pricing.
    - Manage risk exposure, greeks.
    - Conduct P&L studies, produced hit ratio analyzes.
    - Carry out economic research on target countries.
    - Book options and spot.
    - Write market volatility comments.

  • I.A. Englander - Broker and trader assistant

    2012 - 2012 - Experienced the market of Equity Options and assisted its major actors.
    - Developed knowledge in financial markets concepts and the specific Financial language.

  • Transaction EDHEC - Head of Investment Club

    2011 - 2013 - Managed a €15K portfolio and a 7 student team.
    - Organized the largest student competition in finance.

  • Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne - Cashier and in charge of the reception desk.

    2011 - 2011 - Accurately managed cash, checks and cash dispensers.
    - Intermediary with the cash transportation company.

Formations

Réseau