Clement PHILBERT

Après avoir effectué une maîtrise Commerce-Gestion / Axe Marketing - spécialité BtoB pendant 4 ans au Pôle Léonard de Vinci à La Défense, j'ai poursuivi vers une spécialisation E-Commerce avec le Master MTIC de l'ESG obtenu en septembre 2006.



Attiré depuis toujours par le multimédia et ayant développé une très bonne connaissance du web et de ses outils (marketing et technique) je me place actuellement en position de catalyseur entre le management et les équipes techniques. Cette double compétence me permet d’optimiser la performance des campagnes digitales ainsi que la présence de la marque sur l’ensemble des canaux web.



Suite à mon retour récent en France et fort de mes 12ans+ d'expérience je suis actuellement à la recherche de ma prochaine aventure digitale. Je recherche un poste de responsable ou chef projet digital transversal avec management d'équipe le cas échéant.



My genuine passion for the web and online marketing allowed me to grow in this environment since my first Intership.



The media has unlimited capacities and a position covering the complete online mix is key for me. So far in my career I've been setting digital campaigns from scratch on my own or using agencies when required. As a result I've got experience managing third parties and know what it is to be hands on with marketing tools and platforms (Analytics, SEO, SEM, Adservers, Affiliate Networks...)



With a strong marketing and technical background I see myself as a facilitator between the business and technical teams.



Enjoying both worlds means that as an individual I am able to get to the bottom of technical hurdles and at the same time make sure that business requirements are fulfilled in the best possible conditions.



Specialities: Online marketing mix : SEO, PPC, Affiliate Marketing, Website management, Web Analytics, Salesforce, Online advertising, Community management, Widget syndication, HTML,PHP, XML



I am also a passionate golfer with an equal interest to music and the guitar.



