Clement PHILBERT

Après avoir effectué une maîtrise Commerce-Gestion / Axe Marketing - spécialité BtoB pendant 4 ans au Pôle Léonard de Vinci à La Défense, j'ai poursuivi vers une spécialisation E-Commerce avec le Master MTIC de l'ESG obtenu en septembre 2006.
Attiré depuis toujours par le multimédia et ayant développé une très bonne connaissance du web et de ses outils (marketing et technique) je me place actuellement en position de catalyseur entre le management et les équipes techniques. Cette double compétence me permet d’optimiser la performance des campagnes digitales ainsi que la présence de la marque sur l’ensemble des canaux web.
Suite à mon retour récent en France et fort de mes 12ans+ d'expérience je suis actuellement à la recherche de ma prochaine aventure digitale. Je recherche un poste de responsable ou chef projet digital transversal avec management d'équipe le cas échéant.
----------------------------------------
My genuine passion for the web and online marketing allowed me to grow in this environment since my first Intership.
The media has unlimited capacities and a position covering the complete online mix is key for me. So far in my career I've been setting digital campaigns from scratch on my own or using agencies when required. As a result I've got experience managing third parties and know what it is to be hands on with marketing tools and platforms (Analytics, SEO, SEM, Adservers, Affiliate Networks...)
With a strong marketing and technical background I see myself as a facilitator between the business and technical teams.
Enjoying both worlds means that as an individual I am able to get to the bottom of technical hurdles and at the same time make sure that business requirements are fulfilled in the best possible conditions.
Specialities: Online marketing mix : SEO, PPC, Affiliate Marketing, Website management, Web Analytics, Salesforce, Online advertising, Community management, Widget syndication, HTML,PHP, XML
I am also a passionate golfer with an equal interest to music and the guitar.
Mes compétences :
Chef de projet internet
online marketing
Online Advertising
Web analytics
Social media
SEO
JavaScript
SEM
Fireworks
Drupal
Adobe Dreamweaver
HTML 5
Wordpress
CSS 3
E-business
E-commerce
Webmarketing
day-to-day management
key online
Content Management
mobile user experience
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube
Analytics
Product Launch
Affiliate Marketing
Pay Per Click
the whole mix
Web Application Development
Mobile Applications
Communications
Channels
Salesforce.com
Adobe Photoshop
Cascading Style Sheets
HTML
Image Processing
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Macromedia Fireworks
Macromedia Flash
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Personal Home Page
SQL
Search Engine Optimisation
Website Design
XML