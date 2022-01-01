Menu

Clement PHILBERT

Paris

En résumé

Après avoir effectué une maîtrise Commerce-Gestion / Axe Marketing - spécialité BtoB pendant 4 ans au Pôle Léonard de Vinci à La Défense, j'ai poursuivi vers une spécialisation E-Commerce avec le Master MTIC de l'ESG obtenu en septembre 2006.

Attiré depuis toujours par le multimédia et ayant développé une très bonne connaissance du web et de ses outils (marketing et technique) je me place actuellement en position de catalyseur entre le management et les équipes techniques. Cette double compétence me permet d’optimiser la performance des campagnes digitales ainsi que la présence de la marque sur l’ensemble des canaux web.

Suite à mon retour récent en France et fort de mes 12ans+ d'expérience je suis actuellement à la recherche de ma prochaine aventure digitale. Je recherche un poste de responsable ou chef projet digital transversal avec management d'équipe le cas échéant.

----------------------------------------

My genuine passion for the web and online marketing allowed me to grow in this environment since my first Intership.

The media has unlimited capacities and a position covering the complete online mix is key for me. So far in my career I've been setting digital campaigns from scratch on my own or using agencies when required. As a result I've got experience managing third parties and know what it is to be hands on with marketing tools and platforms (Analytics, SEO, SEM, Adservers, Affiliate Networks...)

With a strong marketing and technical background I see myself as a facilitator between the business and technical teams.

Enjoying both worlds means that as an individual I am able to get to the bottom of technical hurdles and at the same time make sure that business requirements are fulfilled in the best possible conditions.

Specialities: Online marketing mix : SEO, PPC, Affiliate Marketing, Website management, Web Analytics, Salesforce, Online advertising, Community management, Widget syndication, HTML,PHP, XML

I am also a passionate golfer with an equal interest to music and the guitar.

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet internet
online marketing
Online Advertising
Web analytics
Social media
SEO
JavaScript
SEM
Fireworks
Drupal
Adobe Dreamweaver
HTML 5
Wordpress
CSS 3
E-business
E-commerce
Webmarketing
day-to-day management
key online
Content Management
mobile user experience
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube
Analytics
Product Launch
Affiliate Marketing
Pay Per Click
the whole mix
Web Application Development
Mobile Applications
Communications
Channels
Salesforce.com
Adobe Photoshop
Cascading Style Sheets
HTML
Image Processing
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Macromedia Fireworks
Macromedia Flash
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Personal Home Page
SQL
Search Engine Optimisation
Website Design
XML

Entreprises

  • Etihad Airways - Senior Digital Marketing Manager

    Paris 2016 - 2018 * Leading Digital Marketing campaigns and Web projects across three Etihad Airways entities (Global Loyalty Company, Etihad Holidays, Hala Travel Management).

    * Reporting to Group Head of Digital and leading a team of three marketers.

    * Supervising the planning and execution of digital campaigns (Display, PPC, Affiliate and Social Media).

    * Working closely with marketing teams across Germany, Italy, India and UAE as part of loyalty programs activities and heavily involved and day-to-day management of
    Etihad Holidays digital initiatives.

    * Responsible for key online projects implementation
    (Websites redesign, booking engine enhancements),
    deployment of Digital Analytics tools (Adobe Analytics &
    Google Analytics, Webmaster tools) and digital campaigns reporting.

  • ADS Securities - Senior VP - Digital Marketing

    2013 - 2016 Lead on global online marketing campaigns and strategies targeting the GCC, Asia and Europe (SEM, SEO, Display). Managing a multi-million (US$) budget across all digital channels.

    Supporting the Communications team in all Digital PR or advertising needs (corporate and retail) and overseeing the management of Social Media Channels (content and campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn).

    Website development, content management and optimisation in 5 languages (high focus on mobile and tablets user experience) + Mobile applications support.

    Responsible for key online projects implementation (Online payments, Client Portal), deployment of Digital Analytics tools (Google Analytics, Webmaster tools, Salesforce integration with websites…) and campaigns reporting.

  • LMAX Limited - Senior Online Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • Alpari UK - Online Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2010

  • City Index Ltd. - Online Marketing Manager

    2007 - 2009 Online acquisition and International websites management.

    Responsible for SEM, SEO strategies and Web Analytics
    implementations.

    Working closely with International teams
    across UK, Australia, Asia/Singapore and Eastern Europe.

  • 1&1 Internet - Affiliate Manager

    2007 - 2007 > Responsible for Affiliate Marketing activities implemented in
    France including the 1&1 Affiliate platform and program
    running on Cibleclick-Affilinet.

    > Worked on implementations with affiliates (dedicated
    newsletters, competitions…) to increase sales.

    > Reporting and performance assessment.

  • Pangora - Online Marketing Manager

    Meyan 2005 - 2007 Transversal position including various responsibilities such as:

    > Tracking implementations for European campaigns

    > Management of Trusted Feed Campaigns on Yahoo! (UK,
    DE, FR, IT) and Orange (FR)

    > Affiliate marketing and PPC Campaigns for Buycentral.fr.

  • Carat Interactive - Junior project manager

    2003 - 2005 * 2 six-month internships within the digital tracking department, seconding

    * Acting as a link between publishers and advertisers to set
    CPM or CPC campaigns live.

    * Tracking implementations on digital campaigns + reporting and presentations to clients.

    Clients: Coca-Cola, SFR, Club Med, Danone, Alfa Roméo.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Master of Business Administration

    MTIC /Specialisation in e-business
    (Online Marketing, Project Management, Web design, SEO)

  • Pôle Universitaire Léonard De Vinci

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2005 Maitrise Commerce/Marketing

    A four-year course in Business Administration

    Commerce and Marketing section / Option BtoB