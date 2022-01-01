Retail
Clément PILLET
Clément PILLET
SOLAIZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
YESSS Electrique
- Technico-Commercial
2011 - maintenant
YESSS Electrique
- Responsable des Achats
2008 - 2011
YESSS Electrique
- Magasinier
2006 - 2008
CARPENE Bruno
- Apprenti
2004 - 2006
Formations
CFAI De L'AFPM
Lyon
2004 - 2006
BAC Professionnel
ELEEC
Ecole La Mache
Lyon
2002 - 2004
BEP
Réseau
Bruno BUCHAILLOT
Caroline KURZAWA
Didier SIREUDE
Nicolas CACHELEUX