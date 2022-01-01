Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clément PINSART
Ajouter
Clément PINSART
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Mensura
Entreprises
STRF
- Responsable Etudes de prix
2019 - maintenant
EUROVIA
- Technicien Etudes
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2018
Formations
IUT Cergy Pontoise (Neuville Sur Oise)
Neuville Sur Oise
2011 - 2012
Licence Infrastructure routière et aménagement urbain
EBTP VINCENNES
Vincennes
2009 - 2011
BTS
Réseau
Dora HAMPE
Franck VERARDO
Julien FERLAND
Maxime AILLAUD
Pauline GRÉLAUD
Ronald SINEUX
Stephane PINSART
Stéphane COURET
Vrd And CO