Clément ROUX

Actuellement étudiant en Informatique à l'IUT de Dijon.
Je suis quelqu'un de passionné par la programmation web et programmation orienté objet ainsi que la conception des différents projets concernant ces domaines.
Grâce à ma formation j'ai eu l'opportunité de faire un stage qui se déroulera aux États-Unis dans l'Université de l'Arkansas.
Après avoir obtenu mon DUT j'ai pour ambition d'intégrer une école d'ingénieur.
I am a student in computing science, at the Institute of Technology of Dijon, I am currently
in second year.
I've always been fascinated by web development and object-oriented programming.
Thanks to my formation I have the opportunity to do my internship at the University of Arkhansas in the USA.
After obtaining my graduate I have the ambition to enter in an engineering school.
Mes compétences :
Base de données
Développement web
Programmation orientée objet
SQL
PL/SQL
XML
HTML
Java
C++
JSON
CSS
PHP
Applications mobiles
