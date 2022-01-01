Menu

Clément ROUX

CAEN cedex 4

En résumé

Actuellement étudiant en Informatique à l'IUT de Dijon.
Je suis quelqu'un de passionné par la programmation web et programmation orienté objet ainsi que la conception des différents projets concernant ces domaines.

Grâce à ma formation j'ai eu l'opportunité de faire un stage qui se déroulera aux États-Unis dans l'Université de l'Arkansas.

Après avoir obtenu mon DUT j'ai pour ambition d'intégrer une école d'ingénieur.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I am a student in computing science, at the Institute of Technology of Dijon, I am currently
in second year.
I've always been fascinated by web development and object-oriented programming.

Thanks to my formation I have the opportunity to do my internship at the University of Arkhansas in the USA.

After obtaining my graduate I have the ambition to enter in an engineering school.

Mes compétences :
Base de données
Développement web
Programmation orientée objet
SQL
PL/SQL
XML
HTML
Java
C++
JSON
CSS
PHP
Applications mobiles

Entreprises

  • SYSTEME U NORD OUEST - Gestion de rayons

    CAEN cedex 4 2016 - 2016 Job d'été : Gestion de plusieurs rayons, mise en rayon des produits, réarrangement des rayons.

  • Ville de Nogent - Mâcon

    2015 - 2015 Job d'été : travail en tant que mâcon pour la commune de Nogent (52800).

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel