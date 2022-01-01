Clément ROUX

Actuellement étudiant en Informatique à l'IUT de Dijon.

Je suis quelqu'un de passionné par la programmation web et programmation orienté objet ainsi que la conception des différents projets concernant ces domaines.



Grâce à ma formation j'ai eu l'opportunité de faire un stage qui se déroulera aux États-Unis dans l'Université de l'Arkansas.



Après avoir obtenu mon DUT j'ai pour ambition d'intégrer une école d'ingénieur.



_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



I am a student in computing science, at the Institute of Technology of Dijon, I am currently

in second year.

I've always been fascinated by web development and object-oriented programming.



Thanks to my formation I have the opportunity to do my internship at the University of Arkhansas in the USA.



After obtaining my graduate I have the ambition to enter in an engineering school.



Mes compétences :

Base de données

Développement web

Programmation orientée objet

SQL

PL/SQL

XML

HTML

Java

C++

JSON

CSS

PHP

Applications mobiles