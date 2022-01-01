Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clément RUNARVOT
Ajouter
Clément RUNARVOT
CHANGE LES LAVAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Autonomie
Sens du négoce
Bon relationnel
Entreprises
INTERFORMAT
- Commercial
CHANGE LES LAVAL
2014 - maintenant
Modulo carte
- Stagiaire commercial
2012 - 2012
Phonning
Prise de rendez-vous
Rendez-vous
Négociation
Ventes
Formations
ESUP
Laval
2014 - maintenant
BTS Négociation Relation Client
Lycée Don Bosco
Mayenne
2011 - 2014
BAC PRO Vente
Réseau
Charly LANGLOIS
Florian LESAGE
Gabriel DE BAGLION
Jordan MOREIRA
Kévin CHADAILLAT
Maryline LEVILLAND
Nathalie OLIVRY
Noémie CHAMPION
Stéphanie CHOUTEAU