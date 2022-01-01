Clement SIMPLICE

En Français

L'activité digitale a maîtrisé mes principales activités ces dernières années, l'Internet des Objets (IoT) étant aujourd'hui mon axe principal après la consolidation des connaissances issues des différents domaines de l'éducation et de la formation.

De l'informatique depuis 1993, j'ai acquis une connaissance académique bien fondée en sciences humaines à l'université d'Ottawa et à l'université Saint Paul pour comprendre les conflits et l'humanité. Quatre années académiques pour appréhender enfin et avec perturbation que nous, les humains, sommes au bord d'une révolution technologique qui va fondamentalement changer la façon dont nous vivons, travaillons et nous relions les uns aux autres et le phénomène s'appelle Le Quatrième Âge Industriel. J'ai alors réalisé qu'en capitalisant sur ce phénomène, ma connaissance du microprocesseur et du langage d'assemblage peut être une clé pour l'innovation et la croissance. Je remercie l'IEEE Canada pour ma nomination en tant que président du comité de traduction pendant deux années consécutives et pour m'avoir donné cette confiance et la possibilité d'en apprendre davantage. Mon but est de faire partie de la montée en puissance des appareils connectés et d'autres «choses» dans l'Internet des objets et de préparer le chemin pour que les jeunes Canadiens puissent interconnecter les Planètes. L'application appelée Zeubien Fx-Jazz n'est que le début d'un autre voyage de transformation numérique.







In English

The Digital Business has controlled my main activities these last years, the Internet of Things (IoT) is my main focus today after consolidating knowledge from various fields of education and training.

From computer Sciences since 1993, I have experienced a well founded academic knowledge in Human Sciences at the university of Ottawa and Saint Paul university to understand Conflicts and humankind. Four academic years to apprehend finally and with disruption that we humans stand on the brink of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another and the phenomenon is called The Fourth Industrial Age. I have then realized that, by capitalizing on this phenomenon my knowledge of microprocessor and assembly language can be a key to innovation and growth. I thank IEEE Canada for my nomination as Chair, Translation Committee for two consecutive years and for giving me this confidence and the opportunity to Learn More. My Aim is to be part of the rise of connected devices and other ''things'' within the Internet of Things and prepare the path for the young Canadians to interconnect Planets . The Application called Zeubien Fx-Jazz is just the beginning of another Digital Transformation Journey.