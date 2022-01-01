Menu

Clément SIRE

Madrid

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEVAA - Ingénieur vibro-acoustique

    Madrid 2015 - maintenant

  • SITES SAS - Chargé d'affaire instrumentation statique et dynamique

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2015

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau