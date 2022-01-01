Menu

Clément TÊTU

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business development
Chef de projet
Military forces
Développement commercial
Leadership
Négociation
Coordination de projet

Entreprises

  • IREMOS - Business Development Manager

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - maintenant

  • Groupe PRORISK - Sales Manager

    Brest 2014 - 2016 Developed commercial activity
    • Met the bulk of French port and maritime actors to provide security services (audit, training & protection)
    • Prospected new international customers (EMEA, Africa...)

    Monitored security operations
    • Recruited contractors (on-board armed guards and maritime security coordinators)
    • Managed missions’ logistics (weapons supply and teams travel)

  • Alten - Business Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014 Managed customer portfolio in banking and insurance sector
    • Established services of IT consulting and secured a high level of performance
    • Was on constant contact with clients to answer their strategic needs

    Operated a team of 15 consultants (Engineers)
    • Piloted their career and projects (growing competence, coaching,…)
    • Recruited future collaborators (interview and wage bargaining)

  • Marine Nationale - Midshipman - Commandos Marine

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Officer training, School of “Fusiliers Marins Commandos”, 3 months
    • Acquired elementary Special Forces skills (fighting, navigation, raid, first aid…)
    • Developed technical and operational knowledge during the “Stage Commando”

    Operator of the "Commando De Montfort", 9 months
    • Formed a special action team for Commando training and drills
    • Trained conventional troops for the protection of civilian ships

    Honors: Military parachuting certificate, Medal of National Defense Bronze grade

  • "Le Père Noel est-il un Rocker ?" - President

    2009 - 2011 Supervised festival’s organization – 5000 spectators – 5500 toys gathered – 1500 happy children
    • Recruited and coordinated a team of 90 volunteers
    • Managed a budget of 100k€ and the event’s preparation

    Canvassed funds from sponsors to finance the festival
    • Restructured the selling process and perfected partnership offers
    • Results: 100% growth in "sponsoring" funds (from 22k to 45k€)

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2009 - 2013 Master in Business Management / MSc in Entrepreneurship

  • Lycée Dessaignes Filière ECS (Blois)

    Blois 2007 - 2009 Preparatory courses for national competitive exams to enter top French Business Schools

  • Lycée Augustin Thierry

    Blois 2005 - 2007 French Baccalaureat awarded with honors (Majored in engineering sciences/European section)

