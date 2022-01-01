Clément TIXIER

Mechanical engineer specialized in biomedical engineering working as an ALLEX Program Participant at Air Liquide Canada. The ALLEX (Air Liquide Leading Excellence) Program is a 24-month rotational training and development program designed to introduce post-graduated engineers to all facets of the group early in their careers. Participants work in different areas and entities within the company to develop their knowledge, technical skills, and access to a good understanding of the different divisions of Air Liquide Canada.



Mes compétences :

Combustion

Production industrielle

Maintenance industrielle

Cryogenie