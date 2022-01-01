Menu

Clément TIXIER

Paris

En résumé

Mechanical engineer specialized in biomedical engineering working as an ALLEX Program Participant at Air Liquide Canada. The ALLEX (Air Liquide Leading Excellence) Program is a 24-month rotational training and development program designed to introduce post-graduated engineers to all facets of the group early in their careers. Participants work in different areas and entities within the company to develop their knowledge, technical skills, and access to a good understanding of the different divisions of Air Liquide Canada.

Mes compétences :
Combustion
Production industrielle
Maintenance industrielle
Cryogenie

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide - ALLEX ASU Plant Engineer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Air Separation Unit Plant, 330 Ton/day Oxygen, Large Industry Division.

    Involve in multiple projects within the Eastern Canada bassin: Goal efficiency for a 10MW ASU ; P&ID Update ; Maintenance projects on Air-Instrument line ; Assisting ASU operators on diverse plant operations.

  • Air Liquide - ALLEX Participant CO2 Plant Maintenance Jr. Engineer

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Air Liquide Canada Process Industry Division

    Accomplished multiple projects for the three CO2 plants and five CO2 Depots in Canada, i.e. Oxygen piping maintenance projects, Plant and CO2 Depots P&ID Updates, Accidental Risk Assessment, CO2 Pipeline maintenance preparation.

  • Air Liquide - ALLEX Participant Supply Chain Jr. Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • Air Liquide - Business Development Intern

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Air Liquide canada Engineering Center - Boucherville QC.
    R&D Project for the ALTEC (Air Liquide Technical) Team for the North-America agro-food market
    - Development and proof of concept of a small footprint cryogenic unit
    - Proof of Concept and Cryogenic tests

  • Air Liquide - R&D Intern - Combustion Group

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Air Liquide US - Delaware Research & Technology Center
    In the combustion group

    - Research and Development on the combustion of Low Calorific Value fuels throughout the development of a porous media stabilized burner for low calorific value fuels experiment.
    US Patent Application achieved December 2013.

    - Cost optimization study of Air/Oxygen shell and tubes heat exchanger with the ASPEN ED&R software for heat recovery with Oxycombustion process on Flue Gas recirculating natural gas burner. Application: reduction of the energy consumption of furnaces glass production technology using oxy-fuel, and oxygen preheating.

  • INSERLEC - Stagiaire R&D

    Blyes 2011 - 2012 CAD Project for Industrial cables.

  • Air Liquide - Industrial Intern

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Air Liquide Advanced Technologies - Sassenage, France

    Mission: In the manufacturing shop of Ariane 5, development and manufacturing structural tanks for H2/O2 propulsion stages, and helium pressurization systems within the new launch pad. Development / manufacturing of protective breathing equipment (cowl)

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2013 - 2014 Specialized Diploma

    - Biocompatibility and biomaterial sciences
    - Medical devices rules & regimentation (FDA, ISO 13485)
    - Biomechanics
    - Physiology and medical devices
    - Control loop systems in physiology
    - CAD &CAM in biomedical and rehabilitation
    - Modeling technics in biomecanics
    - Molecular imaging
    - CLARITY

  • Manhattan College

    Manhattan 2010 - 2010 Programme pédagogique délocalisé de mécanique des fluides – Stagiaire au laboratoire mécanique
    - Projet de R&D: Etude sous le logiciel de CFD FLUENT® de l’optimisation du coefficient de traînée appliquée au corps de Hamed.
    Objectifs : réduire les pertes aérodynamiques engendrées par l’écoulement de l’air sur la lunette arrière d’une voiture.

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2008 - 2012 Master's Science

    ECAM Lyon provides a multi-disciplinary Engineer program which combines broad training in science and human skills. The generalist engineer program in five years master is mainly focus on those 6 fields:
    Energy
    Materials & Structures
    Industrial Management
    Automation & Computer Science
    Interpersonal and professional development training
    Languages & International

