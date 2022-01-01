Clément TUMOINE

Petit Forestier - Center London Office
- Commercial
2012 - 2013
International Team Consulting
- Junior Consultant
Definition of the right profil for the company, in adequation of the products/services.
Research and get in contact with local partners
Finding distributors, importers or agents, new suppliers or final customers.
Organisation of business trip: first meetings with local partners, discussion and negociation.
Following until starting of the business relationship
Rochembeaux
- Business Development Executive
* Assist Sales and Marketing Teams with all aspects of products management
* Review and optimize demo kits, manage in-office inventory
* Drive and pitch products demo in support of Sales Teams in front of clients
* Review and enrich marketing tools, including menus, catalogues and other collaterals
* Develop or execute cocktail recipes provided by suppliers or suggested by clients
* Review, improve or develop standard operating procedures
* Presents oneself professionally and demonstrate clear inter-personal communication skills with customers and team members.
* Manage off-site sales and events
* Liaise with technical teams (equipment troubleshooting) and logistics teams (delivery and inventory management)
Formations
Staffordshire University Business School (Stoke On Trent)