Clément TUMOINE

BARCELONA

En résumé

Jeune actif dynamique avec un fort tempérament commercial

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Export
Conseil
Vente
Commerce international
International
Packaging

Entreprises

  • Plasticos Soriano - Export Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Creátion outil CRM Excel
    - Consolidation relations commerciales avec clients existants
    - Prospection intensive auprès de différentes industries (alimentaire - injection plastique - médical..)
    - Veille concurrentielle - veille stratégique
    - Définition stratégie Commerciale
    - Organisation voyages commerciaux et déplacement

  • NOZ - Acheteur Zone Stockholm Suède

    Saint-Berthevin 2013 - 2014

  • Petit Forestier - Center London Office - Commercial

    2012 - 2013

  • International Team Consulting - Junior Consultant

    2012 - 2012 Definition of the right profil for the company, in adequation of the products/services.
    Research and get in contact with local partners
    Finding distributors, importers or agents, new suppliers or final customers.
    Organisation of business trip: first meetings with local partners, discussion and negociation.
    Following until starting of the business relationship

  • Rochembeaux - Business Development Executive

    2011 - 2012 Business Development Exec
    * Assist Sales and Marketing Teams with all aspects of products management
    * Review and optimize demo kits, manage in-office inventory
    * Drive and pitch products demo in support of Sales Teams in front of clients
    * Review and enrich marketing tools, including menus, catalogues and other collaterals
    * Develop or execute cocktail recipes provided by suppliers or suggested by clients
    * Review, improve or develop standard operating procedures
    * Presents oneself professionally and demonstrate clear inter-personal communication skills with customers and team members.
    * Manage off-site sales and events
    * Liaise with technical teams (equipment troubleshooting) and logistics teams (delivery and inventory management)

Formations

  • Staffordshire University Business School (Stoke On Trent)

    Stoke On Trent 2010 - 2011 International Business

  • ESC La Rochelle (Pornic)

    Pornic 2008 - 2013 Bachelor International

