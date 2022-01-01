Clement VIGNAUD

My name is Clément VIGNAUD-DELAGE. I grew up in Angoulême, France. Student in engineering school by apprenticeship within the CESI. I work at Auto Wheels Industries, a French manufacturer of aluminum rims. I hold the position of maintenance methods trainee engineer.

My tasks are to perform fault history analysis, to deal with requests for supply of maintenance sectors, I follow up on preventive maintenance and I organize the works and maintenance projects.



In order to validate my diploma, I must complete a 3-month internship abroad.

This internship will begin early June 2017 and finish end of August 2017.



I hold a French high-school diploma in electrical engineering. I am studying electrical signals, component sizing, integrated circuit manufacturing and electrical card troubleshooting.

I hold a two-year technical degree in Industrial Maintenance.

So I have good basic technology (mechanics, electricity, electronics). More specifically I did project management, industrial troubleshooting, history failure listing.



In 2016, I was able to work in an electronics troubleshooting company. I created an information management system for battery chargers, measured instrument (voltmeter, generator, ammeter).

I also did electronic troubleshooting and industrial design. I appreciate it.



New technologies especially in the automotive sector and aviation attract and motivate me enormously.

I practice paragliding and football. I am passionate about nature and discovery of new cultures while traveling.



I am looking for an internship abroad, in the field of maintenance and industry.

I remain open to all proposals.



Résumé : http://www.opresume.com/clementvignauddelage/about



Mes compétences :

Analyse de données

Gestion de maintenance

Gestion de projet

Planned Maintenance

Troubleshooting

Generators

Continuous Improvement

Logical Thinking

Project Management

Teamwork

Microsoft Office

Solidworks