Clement VIGNAUD

ANGOULÊME

En résumé

My name is Clément VIGNAUD-DELAGE. I grew up in Angoulême, France. Student in engineering school by apprenticeship within the CESI. I work at Auto Wheels Industries, a French manufacturer of aluminum rims. I hold the position of maintenance methods trainee engineer.
My tasks are to perform fault history analysis, to deal with requests for supply of maintenance sectors, I follow up on preventive maintenance and I organize the works and maintenance projects.

In order to validate my diploma, I must complete a 3-month internship abroad.
This internship will begin early June 2017 and finish end of August 2017.

I hold a French high-school diploma in electrical engineering. I am studying electrical signals, component sizing, integrated circuit manufacturing and electrical card troubleshooting.
I hold a two-year technical degree in Industrial Maintenance.
So I have good basic technology (mechanics, electricity, electronics). More specifically I did project management, industrial troubleshooting, history failure listing.

In 2016, I was able to work in an electronics troubleshooting company. I created an information management system for battery chargers, measured instrument (voltmeter, generator, ammeter).
I also did electronic troubleshooting and industrial design. I appreciate it.

New technologies especially in the automotive sector and aviation attract and motivate me enormously.
I practice paragliding and football. I am passionate about nature and discovery of new cultures while traveling.

I am looking for an internship abroad, in the field of maintenance and industry.
I remain open to all proposals.

Résumé : http://www.opresume.com/clementvignauddelage/about

Mes compétences :
Analyse de données
Gestion de maintenance
Gestion de projet
Planned Maintenance
Troubleshooting
Generators
Continuous Improvement
Logical Thinking
Project Management
Teamwork
Microsoft Office
Solidworks

Entreprises

  • Auto Roues Industries - Engineer

    2016 - 2019 * Creation and follow-up of preventive maintenance
    * Preparation and follow-up of major maintenance work

  • Chesapeake packaging - Stage BTS Maintenance Industrielle

    2012 - 2014 * Maintenance department / Continuous improvement ;
    * Optimization of post (case packing)
    * Improvement of an assembly work station : Putting together cardboard boxes from a ` flat' support ;
    * Drive system optimisation of the box tape application machine

Formations

  • EIA CESI Angoulême

    La Couronne 2016 - maintenant Ingénieur généraliste

    Enseignement : Méthodes de résolution de problème (PDCA), Apprentissage actif par projet (A2P2) , Méthode de l'ingenieur (SMART,AMDEC,5M5S,5P, LEAN ...)
    Formation sur 3ans, une mission a l'étranger de 3mois, 5 semaine d'initiation a la recherche dans un laboratoire.

  • EIA CESI Angoulême

    La Couronne 2016 - 2019 Masters Degree

    * General engineering ;
    * Maintenance methods engineering in AR Industrie, 36130 Déols

  • Lycée Charles A Coulomb

    Angouleme 2009 - 2014 Bac genie electronique / BTS maintenance industrielle

