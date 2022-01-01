Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clément VON TSCHIRSCHKY
Ajouter
Clément VON TSCHIRSCHKY
Le Mesnil-le-Roi
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXEO Services
- Coordination Réseau
Le Mesnil-le-Roi
2007 - maintenant
Entreprise prestataire de services à la personne se développant en réseau de franchise.
Formations
Ecole Du Prieure
St Germain En Laye
1999 - 2001
Lycée Sainte Croix Des Neiges
Abondance
1995 - 1998
Lycée Libre De Juilly
Juilly
1991 - 1995
Réseau
Alexandre SAMAMA
David DUPOYET
Davy LEON
Guillaume CAMUT
Inès NAÏLI
Jamia YOUSSEF
Manuel BOUDEAU
Matthieu DENIS
Olivier DELLA DORA
Roland BOUZON