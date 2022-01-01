Menu

Cleophas Kossi KLOVE

TSÉVIÉ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • couture cleo - Responsable de l'entreprise et f

    2012 - maintenant

  • myriam création - Formateur en coupe couture

    2005 - 2012

Formations

  • ENIT AU TOGO (Tsévie)

    Tsévie 1986 - 1988

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel