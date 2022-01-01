Retail
Clerice NICOLAS
Clerice NICOLAS
DINAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
SAP
Bug Tracking System
Entreprises
SA "Eaux Minérales de plancoët"
- Cariste
2015 - 2017
Réception/ stockage/ expédition
SA "Michigan Ouest"
- Responsable entrepôt
2006 - 2009
SA Groupwest
- Adjoint responsable logistique
2004 - 2005
Formations
AFT - IFTIM
Paris
2005 - 2006
Technicien Supérieur
Lycée De La Fontaine Des Eaux
Dinan
2001 - 2003
Baccalaureat
Génie Electrotechnique
Réseau
Julien EUSTACHE