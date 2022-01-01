Menu

Clho HUERTA

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recruitment Advertising
Staffing & Recruiting
Recruitment
Head hunting
Social Media
Training & Development
Microsoft Office
Internet recruiting
Sourcing
Talent acquisition
Human resources
Coaching
Interviewing

Entreprises

  • Salesforce.com - EMEA Recruiter

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. - France Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    2015 - 2015

  • Alexander Mann Solutions - Candidate Acquisition Specialist

    London 2014 - 2015 Top SourceCloud™ clients Talent Acquisition Recruiter for EMEA Job Openings.

  • Smith Nephew - LATAM Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    Londres 2014 - 2015

  • Avis - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    Puteaux 2014 - 2015

  • American Airlines - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    comte de new castle 2014 - 2014

  • Workday - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    2014 - 2014

  • Alexander Mann Solutions - Candidate Search Specialist

    London 2014 - 2014 Searching candidates for UK, French and Spanish SourceCloud™ clients.

  • Nike - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    PARIS 2014 - 2015

  • Amazon - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    Clichy 2014 - 2014

  • Orion Health - EMEA Recruiter via Alexander Mann Solutions

    Auckland 2014 - 2014

  • HSBC - UK Graduates Recruiter

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Zurich Financial Services - UK Graduates Recruiter

    Zürich 2013 - 2014

  • Alexander Mann Solutions - Sourcing Specialist

    London 2013 - 2014 Emerging Talent Team member recruiting UK region graduates for worldwide top companies. Also collaborating for the Emerging Talent Programs of Banco Santander, Cobham, Exeter University and Cambridge University.

  • Deloitte - UK Graduates Recruiter

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013

  • Heal's - Sales Advisor

    2012 - 2013

  • Pepe Jeans - HR Selection & Training

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • Fundacio Pere Tarres - Personnel Administration

    2008 - 2009

  • Frutas Prades, S.L. - Quality Assurance Supervisor

    2003 - 2008

Formations