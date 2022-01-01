Menu

Clodia BAWDEN

ST AULAYE

Trying to survive in the crisis !

Journalism
Real Estate

  • No name - Rapporteur d affaires

    2007 - 2007 Finding clients buyers for vendors. Real estate in France, Haute vienne and charente.

    I am also a painter http://clodieuk.tripod.com/cjabrandonpaintings

    You must log on to tripod and search inside the members' directory. I take commissions from businesses for their new premises on the theme they choose and i also do murals in acrylic.

    My other interest is toytheatre www.bawden.freewebspace.com and i also created french and english associations for the revival of the trade.
    I also worked as a reporter in Toronto, Canada for a francophone newspaper Le Metropolitain.1981 to 1982

    Currently searching for colleagues such as Claude Badière, Pierre Robitaille who wrote for LE DEVOIR and Joseph Holmes, the photographer of the newspaper.

    I am a radio amateur certified m3bem

    I bred rabbits for six years , free range. I protest against the caging of rabbits. it is not natural.

    Created the following websites http://lucyfabre.tripod.com/luciennefabredore
    http://members.lycos.co.uk/lucyfabre

    I am thinking about opening a small art gallery in haute vienne at present

  • Mohammedis studios - Repairing ceramics for sothebys and christies

    1987 - 1988 Sub contracted to the big auction houses in London.

    Repairing antique vases and artefacts for prestige auctions

  • Lipman Bose and Co - Legal secretary

    1984 - 1986 Firm of solicitors in London west end. Mainly conveyancing work

  • Kenning London - Bought ledger

    1983 - 1984 repairing rolls royce cars in baker street

  • Le metropolitain 77 mowatt avenue? toronto - Reporter then foreign correspondent

    1981 - 1982 Francophone newspaper for Toronto french community.

    I would like to hear from claude badière, Pierre robitaille and joseph holmes, Toronto 1983

