Cloé DELESTRE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Community management
Display Advertising
Startups
Stratégie digitale
Advertising
Online Advertising

Entreprises

  • Teads.tv - Stagiaire : AdOperations & account manager

    PARIS 2016 - 2016
    - Campaigns reporting and data analysis
    - Campaign simulation and performances in France and abroad
    - Close work with account managers, sales teams, designers and publishers in France and abroad to optimise the delivery the campaigns delivery
    - Acquisition of knowledge related to digital and technologic advertising

  • Magnetic - Stagiaire : Data Specialist & Business Development

    2015 - 2015 - Acquisition of programmatic knowledge: RTB, Ad Tech, Digital advertising, Data Warehousing, Data mining, Business Intelligence, Attribution models, CRM Salesforce.com, Big Data
    - Prospection, e-mailing, organisation of meetings / calls with prospects
    - Effective creations of partnerships with publishers on the French market
    - Training of a German intern
    - SEO, Creation of keywords segments
    - Data analysis
    - AdOps basic knowledge (AdExchanges, campaign optimisation)

  • Wish Won - Stagiaire : Marketing and Communication

    2014 - 2014
    - Development of customers loyalty
    - Management and restocking of the sales structure
    - Stocks merchandising
    - Cash register handling

Formations

  • Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Master 2 COSI (Conseil en Organisation et Systèmes d'Information)

  • INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2016 Master 1, BBA Inseec, Master en management

Réseau