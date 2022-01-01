Cloé DELESTRE

PARIS2016 - 2016
- Campaigns reporting and data analysis
- Campaign simulation and performances in France and abroad
- Close work with account managers, sales teams, designers and publishers in France and abroad to optimise the delivery the campaigns delivery
- Acquisition of knowledge related to digital and technologic advertising
Magnetic
- Stagiaire : Data Specialist & Business Development
2015 - 2015 - Acquisition of programmatic knowledge: RTB, Ad Tech, Digital advertising, Data Warehousing, Data mining, Business Intelligence, Attribution models, CRM Salesforce.com, Big Data
- Prospection, e-mailing, organisation of meetings / calls with prospects
- Effective creations of partnerships with publishers on the French market
- Training of a German intern
- SEO, Creation of keywords segments
- Data analysis
- AdOps basic knowledge (AdExchanges, campaign optimisation)
Wish Won
- Stagiaire : Marketing and Communication
2014 - 2014
- Development of customers loyalty
- Management and restocking of the sales structure
- Stocks merchandising
- Cash register handling