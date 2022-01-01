Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cloé DESDOIGTS
Ajouter
Cloé DESDOIGTS
EVREUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Restaurant Café Serpente
- Serveuse
2013 - 2013
Restaurant Café Serpente
- Serveuse
2013 - maintenant
Restaurant Café Serpente
- Serveuse
2012 - 2012
Formations
IUT Evreux
Evreux
2013 - maintenant
Diplome Universitaire Technologique DUT
Lycée Aristide Briand
Evreux
2011 - 2012
Baccalauréat
Collège Des 7 Epis (Saint Andre De L'Eure)
Saint Andre De L'Eure
2008 - 2009
Brevet des Collèges
Réseau
Benjamin BERTON
Bodeau AGATHE
Formations Packaging EVREUX
Mathilde ROBERT
Maxime BERMENT
Melvin BENOIST
Ophélie ADAM