Cloé GUÉNEAU
Cloé GUÉNEAU
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet de psychomotricité Alfortville
- Psychomotricienne
2014 - maintenant
225 rue Paul Vaillant Couturier
94 140 Alfortville
07 82 24 09 88
cloe.psychomot@gmail.com
SIAM 75
- Psychomotricienne
2014 - maintenant
Service d'intégration des enfants aveugles et malvoyants.
Séances à domicile
SAAAIS Mélina 77
- Psychomotricienne
2013 - 2014
Service de soin à domicile pour enfants déficients visuels.
CAMSP
- Psychomotricienne
2013 - 2014
Centre d'Action Médico-Social Précoce.
Enfants de 0 à 6 ans.
Formations
IFP Salpétrière - UPMC Paris VI
Paris
2010 - 2013
Psychomotricienne
Audrey VACHER
Aurélien CLERE
Flavie HAVARD
Nathalie COLLIN BETHEUIL
Pierre CHAPACOU