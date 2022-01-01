Menu

Cloé GUÉNEAU

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Cabinet de psychomotricité Alfortville - Psychomotricienne

    2014 - maintenant 225 rue Paul Vaillant Couturier
    94 140 Alfortville

    07 82 24 09 88
    cloe.psychomot@gmail.com

  • SIAM 75 - Psychomotricienne

    2014 - maintenant Service d'intégration des enfants aveugles et malvoyants.
    Séances à domicile

  • SAAAIS Mélina 77 - Psychomotricienne

    2013 - 2014 Service de soin à domicile pour enfants déficients visuels.

  • CAMSP - Psychomotricienne

    2013 - 2014 Centre d'Action Médico-Social Précoce.
    Enfants de 0 à 6 ans.

