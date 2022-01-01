Menu

Cloé JACOB

PONT SAINT ESPRIT

Entreprises

  • SPIE DEN - PCR

    2014 - maintenant

  • SOFRANEXT - Formatrice PR RN + PCR

    2013 - 2014

  • CERAP - Ingénieur radioprotection sécurité

    Cherbourg-Octeville 2012 - 2012

  • EDF CNPE Cruas Meysse - Apprentie service prévention des risques

    2010 - 2012

  • SPIE nucleaire - Coordinatrice QHSE (apprentissage)

    2009 - 2010

  • EDF CNPE Cruas Meysse - Stagiaire dans le service prévention des risque

    2009 - 2009

