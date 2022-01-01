Retail
Cloé JACOB
Cloé JACOB
PONT SAINT ESPRIT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIE DEN
- PCR
2014 - maintenant
SOFRANEXT
- Formatrice PR RN + PCR
2013 - 2014
CERAP
- Ingénieur radioprotection sécurité
Cherbourg-Octeville
2012 - 2012
EDF CNPE Cruas Meysse
- Apprentie service prévention des risques
2010 - 2012
SPIE nucleaire
- Coordinatrice QHSE (apprentissage)
2009 - 2010
EDF CNPE Cruas Meysse
- Stagiaire dans le service prévention des risque
2009 - 2009
Formations
Master PRNT, Faculté De Pharmacie, La Timone, Marseille
Aix En Provence
2011 - 2012
Master PRNT
CRTA RQSE (Avignon)
Avignon
2010 - 2011
bac+4 responsable QSE
IUT Nîmes + AFPI Montpellier
Nîmes + Montpellier
2009 - 2010
Licence QSE
Animateur Sécurité Environnement
IUT HSE D'Aix Marseille II HSE (La Ciotat)
La Ciotat
2007 - 2009
DUT HSE
Réseau
Benjamin LUQUET
Bruno PETITJEAN
Camille VOLNY-ANNE
Crta AVIGNON
Gaétan VIDAL
Lucas PAOLETTI
Nicolas QUILLET
Rémi AUBRUN