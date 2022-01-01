Retail
Cloé MUNERET
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
The Crown Casino, Perth
- Bar steward
2014 - maintenant
Mairie d'Aubergenville
- Assistante de Communication
2012 - 2013
Rouge Vif
- Stagiaire
Versailles
2012 - 2012
La Capsule, Aubergenville
- Animatrice
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Jean Lurçat
Paris
2012 - 2013
BTS Communication
Sup De Pub - Inseec (Paris)
Paris
2011 - 2012
BTS Communication 1ère année
Achraf ESSLIMANI
Alice DEBRION
Apolline PLANQUE
Aurelia SIMART
Clémence RIDOUX
Franck FERRANDON
Kim REDLER
Marie DE NADAILLAC
Marie-Charlotte SCHERRER
Raymond RAZAFIMAMONJY