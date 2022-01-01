Menu

Clothilde GARDERE

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aviation
Airport Design
Marketing
Flight Operations
AIRPORT
Financial Management
Project management

Entreprises

  • Airbus through CELAD - Technical project coordinator on Fit For Ramp Up (F4RU)

    2013 - maintenant Coordinate Industrial improvement project on industrial Single Aisle plants within all Europe.

    • E2E Quality Gates project
    Industrial gate set-up to control sections maturity level at key Industrial phases.
    Harmonization and improvement of the QG process between suppliers, internal to plants and between plants.
    Development and lead a new QG status monitoring solution.
    Support plants & FALs for the implementation of the concept with travels on site

    • Aircraft Progress project
    Coordination of trainings, deployment follow-up and corrective actions.
    Set-up of indicators for the adherence to the process.
    Use of ACPng to monitor NC creation, closure and backlog.

  • Airbus through MI GSO (Alten Subcontractor) - Intern within the A350XWB Chief Engineer Management Team

    2013 - 2013 • Creation of a reference document aiming to gather operational guidance for the A350 XWB Programme Development through all activities: Aerodynamics, Maturity, Airworthiness, Configuration Management…

  • Aviapartner - Passengers and Flights handling agent

    Tremblay en France 2012 - 2012 • Coordination and lead of ground transport daily operations from the flight preparation to the flights closure.
    • Ensure safe and efficient airport operations at the assigned station.
    • Supervision of responsibilities’ allocation during flight handling.
    • Day to day operational activities.

  • AIR PARTNER - Liaison agent at the airport for group management

    Paris 2011 - 2011 • Supervision of the global journey trip for dedicated groups both operational and commercial.
    • Monitor all work areas and job functions to ensure a maximum efficiency and reliable flight.

  • Aviapartner - Internship & full time job as Passengers and Flights handling agent

    Tremblay en France 2011 - 2011 • Coordination and lead of ground transport daily operations from the flight preparation to the flights closure.
    • Ensure safe and efficient airport operations at the assigned station.
    • Supervision of responsibilities’ allocation during flight handling.
    • Day to day operational activities.

  • Crédit agricole - Client advisor trainee as part of my advanced vocational training for 2 years

    Montrouge 2008 - 2010 • Run interviews, advise customers on existing bank products, sold products adapted to their situation.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De L'Aviation Civile ENAC

    Toulouse 2011 - 2013 Master degree in International Air Transport Operation Management

    Airworthiness, Flight mechanics, Aircraft Structure, Operational Research, Air Transport Economics, Project Management, Airport Design, Meteorology, Aircraft Performance, Maintenance Management, Air Trafic Control, Airlines Economics and Strategy, Human Ressources, Flight Planning and Air Crew Management.

  • Université Angers Campus De Cholet

    Cholet 2010 - 2011 Bachelor Degree in Air Transport Management

    Air law, Ticket sales, Aerodynamic, Meteorology, Air Transport history, Law, Marketing, Financial Management...

  • Lycée Bernard Palissy

    Saintes 2008 - 2010 Advanced Vocational Training Certificate

    Negotiation, Communication, Marketing, Financial management, Management, Economy, Company Strategy, Law, Case studies, Customer Management, Project Management

  • Lycée Maurice Merleau Ponty (Rochefort)

    Rochefort 2005 - 2008 Baccalaureate

    Economic and Social - With honors

Réseau