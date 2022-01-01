Clothilde GARDERE

Airbus through CELAD
- Technical project coordinator on Fit For Ramp Up (F4RU)
2013 - maintenantCoordinate Industrial improvement project on industrial Single Aisle plants within all Europe.
• E2E Quality Gates project
Industrial gate set-up to control sections maturity level at key Industrial phases.
Harmonization and improvement of the QG process between suppliers, internal to plants and between plants.
Development and lead a new QG status monitoring solution.
Support plants & FALs for the implementation of the concept with travels on site
• Aircraft Progress project
Coordination of trainings, deployment follow-up and corrective actions.
Set-up of indicators for the adherence to the process.
Use of ACPng to monitor NC creation, closure and backlog.
Airbus through MI GSO (Alten Subcontractor)
- Intern within the A350XWB Chief Engineer Management Team
2013 - 2013• Creation of a reference document aiming to gather operational guidance for the A350 XWB Programme Development through all activities: Aerodynamics, Maturity, Airworthiness, Configuration Management…
Aviapartner
- Passengers and Flights handling agent
Tremblay en France2012 - 2012• Coordination and lead of ground transport daily operations from the flight preparation to the flights closure.
• Ensure safe and efficient airport operations at the assigned station.
• Supervision of responsibilities’ allocation during flight handling.
• Day to day operational activities.
AIR PARTNER
- Liaison agent at the airport for group management
Paris2011 - 2011• Supervision of the global journey trip for dedicated groups both operational and commercial.
• Monitor all work areas and job functions to ensure a maximum efficiency and reliable flight.
Aviapartner
- Internship & full time job as Passengers and Flights handling agent
Tremblay en France2011 - 2011• Coordination and lead of ground transport daily operations from the flight preparation to the flights closure.
• Ensure safe and efficient airport operations at the assigned station.
• Supervision of responsibilities’ allocation during flight handling.
• Day to day operational activities.
Crédit agricole
- Client advisor trainee as part of my advanced vocational training for 2 years
Montrouge2008 - 2010• Run interviews, advise customers on existing bank products, sold products adapted to their situation.
Toulouse2011 - 2013Master degree in International Air Transport Operation Management
Airworthiness, Flight mechanics, Aircraft Structure, Operational Research, Air Transport Economics, Project Management, Airport Design, Meteorology, Aircraft Performance, Maintenance Management, Air Trafic Control, Airlines Economics and Strategy, Human Ressources, Flight Planning and Air Crew Management.