Clotilde JABOULAY

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic for Applications
Supply Chain
SAP
Production Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Planification
Modélisation de processus
Logistique
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement
Entreprises
Beam Machines Sas
- Planificatrice et approvisionneuse
Strasbourg2017 - maintenant
ABL Europe
- Superviseur Supply Chain
2017 - 2017Responsable de la supply chain
ALSTOM Transport
- Material Planner
2016 - 2016
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Planificatrice
2015 - 2016
Kronenbourg (Carlsberg Group)
- Coordinatrice de flux logistiques et EDI
Obernai2014 - 2015
Faurecia
- Responsable planification
2014 - 2014Amélioration du processus PIC/PDP
Suivi des inventaires mensuels
Hager Group
- Approvisionneuse en matière plastique
Obernai2013 - 2014
Hager Group
- Leader life cycle management
Obernai2012 - 2012Stage de fin d'étude
Verein Spektrum
- Animatrice
2010 - 2011Service volontaire européen en Autriche à Salzburg