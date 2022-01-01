Menu

Clotilde JABOULAY

Strasbourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic for Applications
Supply Chain
SAP
Production Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Planification
Modélisation de processus
Logistique
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • Beam Machines Sas - Planificatrice et approvisionneuse

    Strasbourg 2017 - maintenant

  • ABL Europe - Superviseur Supply Chain

    2017 - 2017 Responsable de la supply chain

  • ALSTOM Transport - Material Planner

    2016 - 2016

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics - Planificatrice

    2015 - 2016

  • Kronenbourg (Carlsberg Group) - Coordinatrice de flux logistiques et EDI

    Obernai 2014 - 2015

  • Faurecia - Responsable planification

    2014 - 2014 Amélioration du processus PIC/PDP
    Suivi des inventaires mensuels

  • Hager Group - Approvisionneuse en matière plastique

    Obernai 2013 - 2014

  • Hager Group - Leader life cycle management

    Obernai 2012 - 2012 Stage de fin d'étude

  • Verein Spektrum - Animatrice

    2010 - 2011 Service volontaire européen en Autriche à Salzburg

  • Decathlon - Assistante responsable de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2008 Stage 6 mois

Formations

  • Tilburg University (Tilburg)

    Tilburg 2011 - 2011 Echange universitaire

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 2008 - 2012 Master Supply Chain Management

    Modélisation de la Supply Chain, Strategic Purchasing, Comptabilité, Management, Achat, Negociation

  • Lycée Michel Montaigne

    Mulhouse 2005 - 2008

