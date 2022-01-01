Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clotilde MARTORY - BOCCON GIBOD
Ajouter
Clotilde MARTORY - BOCCON GIBOD
LEVALLOIS PERRET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PARFUMS GIVENCHY
- Relations presse
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2002 - maintenant
Chargée des Outils de Communication
HACHETTE DISTRIBUTION SERVICES
- Chargée de Communication Interne
2000 - 2002
Formations
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1998 - 2000
Communication Journalisme
Réseau
Bastien POIRIER
Cecilia ERCEAU
Madeline FRISON
Marie-Victoire CAUBEL
Marion DENERY
Olivier LHOMME
Sarah DE GEYER