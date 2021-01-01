Coline RÉMY

Productions de Cinéma
- Régie
2010 - maintenant
LONG MÉTRAGE
« Avec Vue sous la mer », Réalisation Michael Youn (2021), Monkey Pack Films (Etude) « Les Survivants » Réalisation Guillaume Renusson (2020), Baxter Films (Régisseur Adjoint) Partie 1 « 355 » Réalisation Simon Kinberg (2019), LM 2018 (Facilities Manager). « Rebecca » Réalisation Ben Wheatley (2019), LM 2018, (Capitaine Transport) « Inséparables » Réalisation Varante Soudjian (2019), CCJ Films (Adjointe) « Divorce Club » Réalisation Michael Youn (2018), Radar Film (Adjointe)
« Le Mans 66 » Réalisation James Mangold (2018), Peninsula Royal Ice (Partie Sud)
« Nicky Larson » Réalisaton Philippe Lacheau (2018), Axel Film (Partie Sud)
« Taxi V » Réalisation Franck Gastambide (2017), Europacorp (Partie Paris)
« Kursk » Réalisation Thomas Vinterberg (2017), Europacorp (Adjointe)
« Justice League » Réalisation Zack Snyder (2016), Warner Bros (Partie France)
« Cinquante Nuances plus claires » Réalisation James Foley (2016), Peninsula Film (Partie France) « Overdrive » Réalisation Antonio Negret - Pierre Morel (2016), Overdrive Production
« Un homme à la hauteur » Réalisation Laurent Tirard (2015), VVZ Production
« Les 1001 nuits » Réalisation Miguel Gomes (2014), Production Shellac Sud
« La French » Réalisation Cédric Jimenez (2013), production Légende Cinéma
« Voyage vers la mer » Réalisation Micha Kosyrev (2013), production Fluid company
« De guerre lasse » Réalisation Olivier Panchot (2013), production Elvézir Films (renforts)
« Grace of Monaco » Réalisation Olivier Dahan (2012), production Stone Angel
« L’épreuve d’une vie » Réalisation Nils Tavernier (2012), production Nord-Ouest
« Vive la France », Réalisation Michael Youn (2012), production Légende Films
« Le guetteur » Réalisation Michele Placido (2011), production Babe Films
« L’ordre et la morale » Réalisation Mathieu Kassovitz (2010), Nord-Ouest Production
TÉLÉVISION- TELEREALITE
« Meurtres à Amboise », Réalisation Sylvie AYME (2021), Monde & Media Tv (Régisseur Général) « Serpent Queen S1 », Réalisation Stacie Passon & Ingrid Jungermann (2021), Serpent Sas (Capitaine Transport) « Tahiti PK0 S2 » Réalisation Vincent Trisolini (2020), Pacific Tv Production (Régisseuse Générale) « Riviera Saison 3 » Paul Walker & Sarah Herding (2019) Peninsula Film (Capitaine Transport). « War of the Worlds » Réalisation Gilles Coulier & Richard Clark (2019), Caroline Production (Adjointe Prépa) « Crime dans le Luberon » Réalisation Eric Duret (2018), Paradis Film (Adjointe Renfort) « Patrick Melrose » Réalisation Edward Berger (2017) Peninsula Riviera Film (Adjointe) « Ransom, Equipe 2 » Réalisation Frederic Forestier (2016) Wildcats production (Adjointe) « Surrogate Partner Therapy » Réalisation Mateo Guez (2016), Together Media II « Cain Saison 4 épisodes 32 à 34 » Réalisation Thierry Petit (2015) Demd production
« La stagiaire 1-6 » Réalisation Christophe Campos - Olivier Barma (2015), Gazelle et Cie
« Panthers » Réalisation Johan Renck (2014), production Haut et Court Tv
« The Bachelor USA (2014), production NZK production
« Jusqu’au dernier » Réalisation de François Velle (2014), production Gazelle & Cie (Renforts) « Crimes et Beauté » Réalisation Olivier Guignard (2013), production Elephant story
« Cain, Episode 09 à 16 » Réalisation Bertrand Arthuys (2013), production Demd (Renforts)
PUBLICITÉ- SHOOTING PHOTO- CLIP « Audi A3 Sportback » Réalisateur Maxime Tibay (2020), Ddb France (Générale) « Zara Women » Photographe Steven Meisel & Director Fabien Baron (2020) North 6 (Directeur de Production) « Hugo Boss » Photographe David Sims & Director Fabien Baron (2020) North 6 (Coordinateur Régie) « Zara Kids » Photographe Alasdair Mclellan & Director Fabien Baron (2020) North 6 (Coordinateur Régie) « Zara Men » Photographe Craig McDean & Director Fabien Baron (2020) North 6 (Coordinateur Régie) « Elle Chine » Réalisation Gilles Bensimon (2019) Jake Production (Adjointe) « Zara Homme » Réalisation Ben Toms (2019) Jake Production (Adjointe) « Dior Capture » Réalisation Mickael Jansson & Gordon Ven Steiner (2019) Jake Production (Adjointe) « Mazda Mx5 » Réalisation Roderick Fountain (2019) Jake Production (Adjointe) « Louis Vuitton Corsica » Photographe Craig Mc Dean, Maxime Poiblanc (2018) Jake Production (Adjointe) « BBVA » Réalisation Clayton Talmon de l’Armée (2018), Cactus Film (Adjointe)
« Wayscral » Réalisation Antoine Barillot (2018), Fast Prod (Générale)
« Illusionists » Réalisation Gil Nevo (2018), I Film France (Adjointe) « Région Sud » Réalisation de Raphael et David Vital Durand (2018), Planète Rouge (Générale) « Louis Vuitton » Réalisation Shane Sigler (2018), Jake Production (Générale)
« Parfum Falcao »Réalisation Gabe Turner (2018), Fulwell73 (Adjointe)
« Alpina Falcao» Réalisation Alejandre Azcarate (2018), I Film France (Adjointe) « Ford Mustang» Réalisation Simon Baker (2018), Jake Production (Adjointe)
« Vogue Us, Edito Jacquemus » Fashion Editor Camilla Nickerson (2017), Jake Production (Adjointe) « Suivez le Guide » Réalisation Nicolas Ferraro/ Félicia Massoni (2017), Morgane Production
« Eurovia » Réalisation Aymeric Colletta (2017), Black Euphoria (Générale)
« SPA » Réalisation Frédéric Chast (2017), Néréo Film (Générale)
« Fashion Week » Réalisation Konstantin Tcherepkov (2017), Jake Production (Adjointe)
« Aida » Réalisateur Raimon Schirmer Sastre (2017), Les Images Urbaines
« Elle China » Photographe Zack Zhang (2017), Peninsula Film (Adjointe)
« Zoé » Photographe Mick (2017), Peninsula Film (Adjointe)
« Zara » Photographe Karim Sadli (2017), Jake Production (Adjointe)
« Vogue Italia » Photographe Karim Sadli (2017), Jake Production (Adjointe)
« Violet Tomas » Réalisation Cédric Klapisch (2017), Magic Time (Adjointe)
« Sigvaris » Réalisation Frédéric Chast (2017), Nereo Film (Générale)
« ManoMano » Réalisation Guillaume Panarello (2017), Planète Rouge (Générale)
« Golden Tulip » Réalisation Jean Claude Thibault (2017), Ursus Film (Adjointe)
« Cardo » Réalisation Frederic Chast (2017), Neréo Film production (Générale)
« Use it or loose it Vitalic » Réalisation Christophe Luparini (2017), Planète rouge (Générale)
« Schüco » réalisation Alexandre Eckert (2016), 27 kilometers (Adjointe) « Citroen C3- Géo » Réalisation Laurent Sequaris (2016), Creative Content (Repérages) « Adidas Swim » Réalisation Boris Vassallo (2016), Hvh Film (Adjointe)
« Jardin Coffee » Réalisation Alexander Kott (2016), Nicocorp production
« Boursorama » Réalisation Gael Leforestier (2016), HVH Film (Adjointe) « Aldes » Réalisation Frédéric Chast (2016), Néréo Films (Générale)
« Leclerc Frais & Local » Réalisation Lars Blumers (2016), Big production
« Homeaway » Photographe James Stephenson (2016), Mana production (Générale)
« Johnnie Walker » Photographe Nigel Riches (2016), Peninsula Film (Adjointe)
« Crudettes » Réalisation Clément Langlais (2016), HVH Films (Adjointe)
« Wiko Fever Epouvante » Réalisation Guillaume Panarello (2016), Planète rouge (Générale)
« Pierre et Vacances Bande Annonce » Réalisation Clément Michel (2016), Solab production
« Onward » Photographe Peter Lindbergh (2016), Peninsula Film (Adjointe)
« Prix Bettancourt » Réalisation Christophe Acker (2015), Capa Entreprises (Générale)
« Quick You Burger » Réalisation Guillaume Panarello (2015), Planète rouge production (Générale) « Harper’s Bazaar » Photographe Thomas Lohr (2015), Peninsula Film (Adjointe)
« Cardo », réalisation Frédéric Chast (2015) Néréo films (Générale)
« Pal Zileri » Photographe Thomas Lohr (2015), Jake Productions
« Engie » Réalisation Zac Emerson (2015), Les télécreateurs
« Ricard » Réalisation Lieven Van Baelen (2015), Czar production
« Je compte Rose » Réalisation Christophe Acker (2015), Suburb Production (Générale)
« Leclerc QLMC » Réalisation Lars Blumers (2015), production Big
« Renault » Réalisation Manu Coeman (2014), production Same (renforts)
« Le petit Marseillais » Réalisation Lars Blumers (2014), production Big
« Fifa 2014 TF1 » Réalisation Khalil Cherti (2014), production 25/25
« Kenza Farah Problèmes » Réalisation Fabrice Begotti (2014), 100 degrés (Adjointe)
« Google » Réalisation Anna Sandilands et Ewan Mcnicol (2014), production Anonyma
« Campagne Olympique Marseille » Réalisation Yohan Ungar (2013), 5D Video (Adjointe)
« Pour une vie pour un rêve, Unitaid » Réalisation Yohan Ungar (2013), 5D Video (Générale)
« Joseph Cottrell » Réalisation Jacques Henri, (2013) production Alertes Caraibes (Adjointe)
« Vodafone » Réalisation Christian AEBY (2013), production Radical media
« Shark » Réalisation Frédéric Chast (2013), production Néréo films (Adjointe)
« Auchan drive » Réalisation Eric Lartigau (2012), production 1/33 Productions