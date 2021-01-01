Menu

Collins WILLIAM (ORTEGA)

  • Pentagram Arts
  • project manager

En résumé

I am a master coach, a passionate speaker and the co-founder of Pentagram, Project Manager in many corporations across the globe. I
found a balance between work and life, now I am a totally happy person, loving father, inspiring speaker and writer, and firm investor, but all did not come easily. I've gone through hundreds of failures and complicated situations, but always willing to help others use my previous experience in order not to fall into the same trap.

My skills:
Technical writing
Specifications
Writing content
Quotes
Business development
Customer relationship
management Budget management
Public procurement
Administrative management Project management

Entreprises

  • Pentagram Arts - Project manager

    Commercial | Berling (57370) 2019 - maintenant

  • LSS ENGINEERING SERVICES - Directeur administratif

    Contrôle de gestion | South Africa 2000 - maintenant

  • Securitas Nordic Holdings - Project manager

    Administratif | Sweden 1985 - 2000

Formations

  • The University of Manchester

    Manchester 2007 - 2008 Master's degreeField Of StudyInterior Design

  • UCLA Anderson School Of Management

    Los Angeles 1997 - 1998 Master of Business Administration - MBA