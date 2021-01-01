Collins WILLIAM (ORTEGA)

I am a master coach, a passionate speaker and the co-founder of Pentagram, Project Manager in many corporations across the globe. I
found a balance between work and life, now I am a totally happy person, loving father, inspiring speaker and writer, and firm investor, but all did not come easily. I've gone through hundreds of failures and complicated situations, but always willing to help others use my previous experience in order not to fall into the same trap.
My skills:
Technical writing
Specifications
Writing content
Quotes
Business development
Customer relationship
management Budget management
Public procurement
Administrative management Project management