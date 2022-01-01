Retail
Côme GEHAN (CÔME GEHAN)
Côme GEHAN (CÔME GEHAN)
Acer Computer France
administrateur réseau
Angers
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Informaticien expert en sécurité.
Entreprises
Acer Computer France
- Administrateur réseau
Informatique | Angers
2010 - 2022
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
