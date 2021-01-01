Menu

Corinne CAMARADA

Grenoble

En résumé

La recherche clinique est le milieu dans lequel je souhaite m'investir. Très motivée, en effet mon intérêt pour les sciences, la recherche et le relationnel y sont confortés. Par ailleurs rigueur et organisation font partie de mes compétences acquises à travers mes études et mon expérience professionnelle en dans le domaine du diagnostic du cancer.

Experience in conducting clinical research protocols according to Good Clinical Practice and national and international regulatory standards.
- Coordination on Clinical Trial in Oncology.
- Development of tools for patient support,
- Filling paper and electronic CRF,
- Carrying out of Activities related to Pharmacovigilance (SUSAR and SAE)

Quality control and Sterility Assurance management (isolator technology, aseptic conventional areas, blow fill sceal, rabs) for filling operations, Environmental monitoring strategy (grade ABCD), validation methods analysis

Fill & Finish operations for sterile products:
-Technology transfer, process validation, quality oversight
-Batch release, deviations, change controls and complaints management
-Problem solving, improvement process
-Competences development
-Qualification and Training processes for parenteral operations
-Risk analysis (HACCP · FMEA, ...) 5S, Housekeeping
-Support for Regulatory agencies inspection (ANSM, FDA)

Sterility Assurance management (isolator technology and aseptic conventional areas) for filling operations,
Environmental monitoring strategy (grade ABCD)

Project management :
-Registration new process, new products
-Qualification/ validation of new equipment

Team Management skills:
-led teams of up to 8 people, able to set organizational priorities, structure and resources
-influences others towards culture changes

Quality system ( global quality standard), internal and external audit experience

Entreprises

  • CHU Grenoble Alpes - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    Grenoble 2019 - 2019  Pilotage du projet UCOGAlp
     Rédaction du plan de monitoring
     Constitution des classeurs « Centre » et « Investigateur »
     Réalisation de monitoring des données médicales patients sur le versant oncologique/gériatrique du centre
     Détection des déviations et Mise en place d’actions correctives
     Rédaction du rapport de monitoring et du contrôle qualité des données d'étude
     Mise en place de recueil et synthèse d’indicateurs de suivi du fonctionnement des centres
     Mise à jour documentaire et des outils de suivi des sujets inclus dans la recherche
     Formation Personnel

  • Groupe Hospitalier Mutualiste de Grenoble - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    2018 - 2019  Gestion d'Essais Cliniques phase II, III, IV : screening, recueil du consentement, inclusion, accueil et entretien patients, vérification dossiers sources, saisi eCRF, suivi consultations
     Gestion des prélèvements : collecte, conservation, envoi liquides biologiques, saisis résultats eCRF
     Gestion des AE/SAE : déclaration et suivi
     Suivi des visites de sélection, mise en place, monitoring, corrections et clôture du centre avec ARCs promoteurs
     Gestion du suivi de l'activité du service : établissement du bilan mensuel et annuel des inclusions
     Implémentation, amélioration et formation du logiciel Sigesth
     Maitrise de la réglementation nationale et internationale
     Mise en place d’essais cliniques à partir de protocoles et conception d’outils (CRF, consentement, carnet patient, brochure investigateur…)
     Mise en situation de visite de monitoring (visites de sélection, initiation, suivi et clôture).
     Vérification des données sur les CRF et dossier médical avec identification des éventuelles incohérences
     Gestion et suivi des demandes de correction
     Rapporter au chef de projet du statut et de l’avancement des études par des compte-rendu de visite
     Suivi en centrale d’étude et recueil des données EIGs et remplissage des SAE form
     Construction et mise à jour des tableaux de bord
     Traitement de cas pharmacovigilance en essai clinique
     Mise à jour de la base de données safety-easy base et rédaction de narrative

  • Becton Dickinson - Responsable Laboratoire Microbiologie

    Le Pont de Claix 2010 - 2016  Approbation des résultats (dossiers de lots, environnement, fluides, matières premières, produits semi- finis et finis, validations)
     Suivi de la conformité de la qualité de production (déviation, change control, réclamation, expertise aseptique, mémorandum, protocoles et rapports étude/IQOQQP)
     Rédaction/Autorisation des protocoles et rapports de validation méthodes d’analyses
     Revue, suivi et gestion de la qualité documentaire (procédure, protocole, indicateur, manuel, fiche de résultat, archivage)
     Validation de l’efficacité des biocides
     Qualification des équipements du laboratoire
     Analyse de risques (cabine de prélèvement)
     Mise en place des indicateurs Qualité, d’actions amélioration continue
     Formation continue des techniciens et stagiaires
     Transfert analytique (méthodes, résultats, stratégies)
     Dépôt de dossier ANDA soumission
     Audit réglementaire FDA, ANSM pour autorisation d'ouverture d'établissement pharmaceutique et AMM

  • Registre du Cancer de l'Isère - Attaché de Recherche Clinique

    2009 - maintenant  Participation aux études épidémiologiques PNSM/Etiosarc/Réalysa
     Examen des dossiers médicaux : Vérification des critères d’inclusion et Recueil des données pour l’inclusion
     Contact avec médecins / cas pour répondre aux interrogations
     Obtention du recueil du consentement
     Réalisation des missions d’enquêtes
     Collecte des prélèvements biologiques (salivaire)
     Traitement et codage des réponses aux enquêtes
     Rédaction procédure des mesures de prévention et de protection du personnel en cas de pandémie

  • Octapharma - Responsable Assurance Stérilité

    Lingolsheim 2009 - 2010 Responsable Assurance Stérilité (1 ingénieur, 3 techniciens)
     Suivi et gestion de l’environnement de production, fluides, process
     Rapports hebdomadaires et mensuels du monitoring
     Homogénéisation des conditions d’habillage
     Stratégie de nettoyage, monitoring lié aux interventions et non conformités
     Formation du personnel aux contraintes aseptique
     Gestion des audits

  • Alcon - Responsable Support Laboratoire Microbiologie

    Rueil malmaison 2008 - 2009  Approbation des résultats et suivi de la conformité de la qualité de production
     Gestion analyse de risques (habillage, contrôle, intervention, désinfection)
     Rédaction des protocoles et rapports de validation de procédés (produit, environnement, nettoyage)
     Harmonisation des exigences réglementaires
     Validation de la conservation des souches bactériennes et des milieux de culture
     Audit interne

  • Eli Lilly -  Représentant Service Technique

    neuilly sur seine 2005 - 2007  Gestion des procédés, des équipements de production et des systèmes d’information au quotidien (support technique, investigation des non-conformités, évaluation des impacts)
     Révision des dossiers de production
     Homogénéisation du système de documentation
     Mise en place de SAP

  • Eli Lilly - Représentant Assurance Aseptique

    neuilly sur seine 2003 - 2005  Suivi et gestion de l’environnement de production
     Qualification de la localisation des points de prélèvements environnement (salles ZAC, isolateurs)
     Rapports annuels du monitoring environnement
     Mise en place d’un plan qualité environnement
     Audit documentaire interne

  • Servier - Responsable des Validations

    Suresnes 2003 - 2003  Validation de méthodes d’analyses et de nettoyage d’équipements
     Contrôle de l’environnement (production ZAC, laboratoire)

  • Terralys Suez Environnement -  Chargée d’Etude

    Ermenonville 2001 - 2002 Comparaison de traitements biocides contre les Légionelles à l'échelle pilote
     Validation de méthodes d’analyses microbiologiques
     Encadrement de 2 stagiaires (DEUG, Licence)

Formations

  • FOR DRUG CONSULTING ( FDC)

    Malakoff 2018 - 2018  Maitrise de la réglementation nationale et internationale
     Mise en place d’essais cliniques à partir de protocoles et conception d’outils (CRF, consentement, carnet patient, brochure investigateur…)
     Mise en situation de visite de monitoring (visites de sélection, initiation, suivi et clôture).
     Vérification des données sur les CRF et dossier médical avec identification des éventuelles incohé

  • Univeristé Paris V René Descartes

    Paris 2002 - 2003 DESS

