Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Corinne LEPONT - FILY
Ajouter
Corinne LEPONT - FILY
VILLE MONT ROYAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Secretariat
Organisation d'évènements
Comptabilité
Entreprises
Centre de Bénévolat - Mont-Royal (Québec)
- Coordinatrice
2011 - maintenant
Canada
Particuliers
- Assistante Maternelle
2003 - 2010
SCREG Nord Picardie
- Secrétaire
1998 - 2003
Manpower
- Agent Administratif
Nanterre cedex
1997 - 1998
Intermarché
- Caissière principale
Vert-le-Grand
1996 - 1996
SCRP - Combustibles en gros
- Secrétaire Administrative
1995 - 1995
Cedaix Informatique
- Secrétaire
1992 - 1994
ACR Informatique
- Secrétaire
1988 - 1992
Formations
Groupe Pigier (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1989 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Et Marie Curie
Bolbec
1986 - 1988
Collège RONCHEROLLES (Bolbec)
Bolbec
1982 - 1986
Réseau
Jacqueline CELLANT
Marie-Therese LECUYER
Patricia TURPIN
Sébastien FILY