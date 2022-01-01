Menu

Corinne LEPONT - FILY

VILLE MONT ROYAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Secretariat
Organisation d'évènements
Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • Centre de Bénévolat - Mont-Royal (Québec) - Coordinatrice

    2011 - maintenant Canada

  • Particuliers - Assistante Maternelle

    2003 - 2010

  • SCREG Nord Picardie - Secrétaire

    1998 - 2003

  • Manpower - Agent Administratif

    Nanterre cedex 1997 - 1998

  • Intermarché - Caissière principale

    Vert-le-Grand 1996 - 1996

  • SCRP - Combustibles en gros - Secrétaire Administrative

    1995 - 1995

  • Cedaix Informatique - Secrétaire

    1992 - 1994

  • ACR Informatique - Secrétaire

    1988 - 1992

Formations

Réseau