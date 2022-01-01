Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Corinne MORANGE
Ajouter
Corinne MORANGE
CONCEPTOURS
Gérante
CARCASSONNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CONCEPTOURS
- Gérante
Direction générale | CARCASSONNE
2019 - maintenant
CARS TEISSIER
- Forfaitiste groupes
1999 - 2019
Disneyland Paris
- Chef d'équipe de vente
Chessy
1992 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud DELRIEU
Franck DELAHAYE
Frédéric PINSON
Laurie ACCO
Maéva MORANGE
Pascal POUSSIN
Peter KLYM
Thierry DUVAL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z