Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Crina VALEANU
Ajouter
Crina VALEANU
MURES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Internet
Microsoft Money
Entreprises
Freelancer
- Middle management
2005 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anciens SCIENCES PO RENNES
Dominique CREMERS
Hamid CHOUCHANE
Lénaëlle SIMON
Maëlle AUBAULT
Renaud FÉVRIER
Sciences Po Rennes JUNIOR CONSEIL
Sven GOLOB
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z