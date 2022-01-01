Menu

Cristian SFERCOCI

ANTIBES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Java
Oracle
ECLiPSe
Oracle PL/SQL
XML
Web Services
Spring Framework
SQL
JavaServer Faces
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Grails
FLEX
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
ActionScript
iBATIS
VMware
Oracle 10G
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Linux
Jboss
Java Server Pages
JUnit
Hibernate
HTML
Apache Subversion
static and dynamic analysis
shell scripting
performance testing
jQuery
general maintenance
flex development
Xuggle
XHTML
Web Application Development
Unit Testing
UML/OMT
Symfony
RichFaces
Responsible for developing business logic
RTP
RTMP
Quality Assurance
PrettyFaces
Personal Home Page
Oracle SSO
Oracle Report
Oracle JDeveloper
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
NetBeans
NUnit
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
MSBuild
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
Joint Venture
Java Servlets
Java Enterprise Edition
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
JIRA
JDBC
Internal training
Groov

Entreprises

  • SC BeeNear SRL - Java/J2EE Developer

    2012 - 2014 Main activities and responsibilities: Beenear,Romania
    Develop new features of web company site JSF2.2
    Make website HTML5 compliant(www.beenear.com)
    Various fixes
    Joint ventures on Android Applications
    WOM AG, Ettlingen Germany
    Java code quality metrics and performance testing
    Consultancy for J2EE optimization
    Consultancy for Jboss and database optimization

    Di.Tech S.P.A, Bologna, Italy
    March developing new features and bug fixing at their own CRM
    success solution used by clients like Nordi Conad, Conad
    Adriatico,Pinzollo, Auchan,Ce di Marche
    Responsible for developing business logic on webservices,
    Design sql queries with IBatis and plsql packages
    Analize and develop Jasper Reports

    Ifini Systemi SRL, Padova, Italy
    proposed on custom mail solution systems for certified mails (PEC).

    Doxee SPA, Modena, Italy
    custom j2ee wide successful reporting application
    flex development on client side

    Develop applications according to clients requirements
    Analyze, plan, design and develop new modules according to
    specifications
    Support and clarification with other sites and direct customer

    Technical Environment:
    Java, J2EE, Oracle 10, 11G, Jasper Reports, JBoss, Webservices, IBatis, Flex 4X, ActionScript 3, EJB 3.0, WS, JPA, Eclipse, Netbeans, SVN, Maven, Flash Builder, BlazeDS, Javascript, Jetty, PostFix, Amavis, SMTP, DNS binding, RichFaces, Pretty Faces,Grails,Groovy, Servlet 3.0

  • IHM Antal International - Senior Software Engineer

    2010 - 2012 Name and address of the employer IHM Antal International/Continental Automotive
    Main activities and responsibilities: Subcontractor for Continental Automotive Romania/Interior Infotainment and Connectivity dep.

  • Java/PHP Software - Consultant/Project Basis

    2009 - 2011 Main activities and responsibilities: Deliver software for S.C. Business Plus S.R.L, Timisoara
    Two projects :
    java based: modules for streaming servers
    php based: administration interface for database
    Web interface for administration, statistics, broadcasting and video on demand streaming services.
    Framework used (Symfony) and ORM(Doctrine)
    A text chat client made in flash
    An application that take screenshots from the video files
    Statistics with Birth reports
    Updates and maintenance

    Technical Environment:
    Java J2EE, Flex, ActionScript 3.0, Windows Server 2008, Wowza, Linux CentOS, Oracle Express Edition, Eclipse J2EE, RTMP,RTP, Xuggle, SVN, BoneCP, Jira, XML, Birt Reports, MYSQL, Symfony, PHP, Doctrine, Netbeans, Eclipse, YAML ;

  • SC.RP-Business S.R.L. - Java Software Developer

    2007 - 2009 subsidiary of Virtual7 GmbH, Karlsruhe, Germany

    Main activities and responsibilities: Developed web applications in java defined as JPDK and JSR168 portlets, business intelligence reports with SQL queries, general maintenance tasks on Linux, research& development on Oracle Middleware (OAS, BI Publisher, Oracle Universal Content Management) and Oracle Database 10g, and internal training on Oracle 10g -SQL.

    In web development, task both for business logic and view part (HTML, CSS, Javascript, JSP), browser compatibility.
    BI Publisher project: implement generated financial reports, with Oracle 10g database
    A java application that read xls files and writes it on database for later processing with Oracle Data Warehouse.
    Wrote Pl/SQL and worked with packages of OAS for extending basic functionalities
    Tested applications both visual and internal, inspecting methods with JUnit, TestNG.
    Inspected performance with Oracle Mission Control based on JRockit.
    Maintenance tasks consisted backup virtual machines, setup ftp services on Linux, mount partitions, manipulate data and permission, configure linux kernel for installation of the OAS
    Internal training on Oracle SQL
    Research on for integration UCM with OAS and Oracle Database through Web Services

Formations

  • Université Politechnique Timisoara (Timisoara)

    Timisoara 2004 - 2009 Msc equivalent

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

