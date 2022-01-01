Cristian SFERCOCI

-
SC BeeNear SRL
- Java/J2EE Developer
2012 - 2014
Main activities and responsibilities: Beenear,Romania
Develop new features of web company site JSF2.2
Make website HTML5 compliant(www.beenear.com)
Various fixes
Joint ventures on Android Applications
WOM AG, Ettlingen Germany
Java code quality metrics and performance testing
Consultancy for J2EE optimization
Consultancy for Jboss and database optimization
Di.Tech S.P.A, Bologna, Italy
March developing new features and bug fixing at their own CRM
success solution used by clients like Nordi Conad, Conad
Adriatico,Pinzollo, Auchan,Ce di Marche
Responsible for developing business logic on webservices,
Design sql queries with IBatis and plsql packages
Analize and develop Jasper Reports
Ifini Systemi SRL, Padova, Italy
proposed on custom mail solution systems for certified mails (PEC).
Doxee SPA, Modena, Italy
custom j2ee wide successful reporting application
flex development on client side
Develop applications according to clients requirements
Analyze, plan, design and develop new modules according to
specifications
Support and clarification with other sites and direct customer
Technical Environment:
Java, J2EE, Oracle 10, 11G, Jasper Reports, JBoss, Webservices, IBatis, Flex 4X, ActionScript 3, EJB 3.0, WS, JPA, Eclipse, Netbeans, SVN, Maven, Flash Builder, BlazeDS, Javascript, Jetty, PostFix, Amavis, SMTP, DNS binding, RichFaces, Pretty Faces,Grails,Groovy, Servlet 3.0
-
SC BeeNear SRL
- Java/J2EE Developer
2012 - 2014
Main activities and responsibilities: Beenear,Romania
Develop new features of web company site JSF2.2
Make website HTML5 compliant(www.beenear.com)
Various fixes
Joint ventures on Android Applications
WOM AG, Ettlingen Germany
Java code quality metrics and performance testing
Consultancy for J2EE optimization
Consultancy for Jboss and database optimization
Di.Tech S.P.A, Bologna, Italy
March developing new features and bug fixing at their own CRM
success solution used by clients like Nordi Conad, Conad
Adriatico,Pinzollo, Auchan,Ce di Marche
Responsible for developing business logic on webservices,
Design sql queries with IBatis and plsql packages
Analize and develop Jasper Reports
Ifini Systemi SRL, Padova, Italy
proposed on custom mail solution systems for certified mails (PEC).
Doxee SPA, Modena, Italy
custom j2ee wide successful reporting application
flex development on client side
Develop applications according to clients requirements
Analyze, plan, design and develop new modules according to
specifications
Support and clarification with other sites and direct customer
Technical Environment:
Java, J2EE, Oracle 10, 11G, Jasper Reports, JBoss, Webservices, IBatis, Flex 4X, ActionScript 3, EJB 3.0, WS, JPA, Eclipse, Netbeans, SVN, Maven, Flash Builder, BlazeDS, Javascript, Jetty, PostFix, Amavis, SMTP, DNS binding, RichFaces, Pretty Faces,Grails,Groovy, Servlet 3.0
-
IHM Antal International
- Senior Software Engineer
2010 - 2012
Name and address of the employer IHM Antal International/Continental Automotive
Main activities and responsibilities: Subcontractor for Continental Automotive Romania/Interior Infotainment and Connectivity dep.
-
IHM Antal International
- Senior Software Engineer
2010 - 2012
Name and address of the employer IHM Antal International/Continental Automotive
Main activities and responsibilities: Subcontractor for Continental Automotive Romania/Interior Infotainment and Connectivity dep.
-
Java/PHP Software
- Consultant/Project Basis
2009 - 2011
Main activities and responsibilities: Deliver software for S.C. Business Plus S.R.L, Timisoara
Two projects :
java based: modules for streaming servers
php based: administration interface for database
Web interface for administration, statistics, broadcasting and video on demand streaming services.
Framework used (Symfony) and ORM(Doctrine)
A text chat client made in flash
An application that take screenshots from the video files
Statistics with Birth reports
Updates and maintenance
Technical Environment:
Java J2EE, Flex, ActionScript 3.0, Windows Server 2008, Wowza, Linux CentOS, Oracle Express Edition, Eclipse J2EE, RTMP,RTP, Xuggle, SVN, BoneCP, Jira, XML, Birt Reports, MYSQL, Symfony, PHP, Doctrine, Netbeans, Eclipse, YAML ;
-
SC.RP-Business S.R.L.
- Java Software Developer
2007 - 2009
subsidiary of Virtual7 GmbH, Karlsruhe, Germany
Main activities and responsibilities: Developed web applications in java defined as JPDK and JSR168 portlets, business intelligence reports with SQL queries, general maintenance tasks on Linux, research& development on Oracle Middleware (OAS, BI Publisher, Oracle Universal Content Management) and Oracle Database 10g, and internal training on Oracle 10g -SQL.
In web development, task both for business logic and view part (HTML, CSS, Javascript, JSP), browser compatibility.
BI Publisher project: implement generated financial reports, with Oracle 10g database
A java application that read xls files and writes it on database for later processing with Oracle Data Warehouse.
Wrote Pl/SQL and worked with packages of OAS for extending basic functionalities
Tested applications both visual and internal, inspecting methods with JUnit, TestNG.
Inspected performance with Oracle Mission Control based on JRockit.
Maintenance tasks consisted backup virtual machines, setup ftp services on Linux, mount partitions, manipulate data and permission, configure linux kernel for installation of the OAS
Internal training on Oracle SQL
Research on for integration UCM with OAS and Oracle Database through Web Services