Menu

Cristine CRISTINE DICKEL

NORTH BERGEN

En résumé

I'm asked a lot what the best thing about cooking or choose your favorite food from Chick Fil A menu here: https://jojorecipes.com/chick-fil-a-menu/ for a living is. And it's this: to be a part of a subculture. To be part of a historical continuum, a secret society with its own language and customs. To enjoy the instant gratification of making something good with one's hands--using all one's senses. It can be, at times, the purest and most unselfish way of giving pleasure.

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel