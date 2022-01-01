Cristofer PEREYRA (CRISTOFER PEREYRA)

CEO of Tepeyac Leadership, Inc. (TLI), a non-profit organization dedicated to civic leadership development for lay Catholic professionals in the US and beyond.



When lay Catholics have an experience of encounter or re-encounter with Christ, they end up on-fire for the Faith. So, what do they do? They go back to the parish and sign up for every apostolate or ministry they can. There is another wayone more in accordance with our state of lifeto help advance the mission of the Church: Catholic leadership for civil society! (Visit https://tliprogram.org )



Who I Am: Catholic, husband, father, son, brother, friend, professional and multimedia communicator; exactly in that order!



Pour plus d'informations https://tliprogram.org/