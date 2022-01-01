Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cynthia GOBARDAN
Ajouter
Cynthia GOBARDAN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GROUPAMA
- Commercial
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Formations
I2M SupdeCo Caraïbes : Institut De Management Et Et De Marketing Superieur De Commerce Caraïbes
Pointe A Pitre
2010 - 2012
MASTER 2 Commerce
L ASFO CIFAB
Pointe À Pitre
2009 - 2010
Licence commerciale
ISCA
97139
2007 - 2009
BTS MUC
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z