Cyril AUMAÎTRE

Business Architect, URBAN PLANNER, Cartographer
Consulting in project management
25 years of expèrience in information system evolution
I advise and implement best practices to transform information system at the business, functional, application, organisational and methodological level while ensuring the consistency and sustainability of investments made.
I rely on my acquired experiences on 20 managed missions in freelance projects (au forfait) or freelance support to an existing team (en régie) in contractorship (Moe) and in assistance to the contracting party (Amoa) in the fields of banking, credit, energy, defense, large retailers, transport, insurance and training.
Creative, good communicator, mastering business architecture, I have the necessary perspective to identify and implement effective levers thanks to a solid information systems (IS) culture.
Urbanisation IS architecture
Establishment of a corporate repository, cartography of an IS.
Modeling of processes, functional and application architecture procedures, data models, a data dictionary and business objects.
Requests and evolutions piloting
Monitoring, reporting and projects coordination.
Configuration and version management.
Methodological and organisational advices in project management
Definition and implementation of architectural methods, rules and standards. Support, training and teams coaching.
Functional coherence
Repository administration
EDUCATION; 1992 Master’s degree (DEA) in mechanics of solids and structures University Pierre and Marie Curie
Paris 6-UPMC
MAINS TECHNICALS SKILLS
Software Engineering Workshops, Modelling - Method, MEGA, Pacbase, Pacdesign,PowerAmc
CMMI, Merise, Uml, Relational databases,Langages and systems, DB2, Informix,Sybase, Ingres
HHtml, Sql, Unix, Xml, Windows, javascript, Mvs, Cics, Tso, Mainframe , Tools, Configuration management tools, Nsdkn, Vision (Inspect, Renaissance), BO , Ccc-lcm, Pvcs, Merise, Soa, cmmi
development, data migration realisation
