Cyril AUMAÎTRE

Business Architect, URBAN PLANNER, Cartographer

Consulting in project management

25 years of expèrience in information system evolution

I advise and implement best practices to transform information system at the business, functional, application, organisational and methodological level while ensuring the consistency and sustainability of investments made.

I rely on my acquired experiences on 20 managed missions in freelance projects (au forfait) or freelance support to an existing team (en régie) in contractorship (Moe) and in assistance to the contracting party (Amoa) in the fields of banking, credit, energy, defense, large retailers, transport, insurance and training.

Creative, good communicator, mastering business architecture, I have the necessary perspective to identify and implement effective levers thanks to a solid information systems (IS) culture.



Urbanisation IS architecture

Establishment of a corporate repository, cartography of an IS.

Modeling of processes, functional and application architecture procedures, data models, a data dictionary and business objects.

Requests and evolutions piloting

Monitoring, reporting and projects coordination.

Configuration and version management.

Methodological and organisational advices in project management

Definition and implementation of architectural methods, rules and standards. Support, training and teams coaching.

Functional coherence

Repository administration



EDUCATION; 1992 Master’s degree (DEA) in mechanics of solids and structures University Pierre and Marie Curie

Paris 6-UPMC



MAINS TECHNICALS SKILLS

Software Engineering Workshops, Modelling - Method, MEGA, Pacbase, Pacdesign,PowerAmc

CMMI, Merise, Uml, Relational databases,Langages and systems, DB2, Informix,Sybase, Ingres

HHtml, Sql, Unix, Xml, Windows, javascript, Mvs, Cics, Tso, Mainframe , Tools, Configuration management tools, Nsdkn, Vision (Inspect, Renaissance), BO , Ccc-lcm, Pvcs, Merise, Soa, cmmi

development, data migration realisation



Mes compétences :

Conception

Modélisation

Cartographie

Gestion de configuration

Architecture

Uml

Urbanisation

Service Oriented Architecture

Data Mining

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

Business Intelligence

Audit

MEGA