Cyril CHACAR

• Responsible of Cisco's overall business in stadiums and entertainment venues in Europe and Emerging Markets
• Business subject matter expert and high level consultant on the use of technology in sports venues to increase revenues, decrease operational costs and enhance the spectator experience
Specialties
- High Tech Sales - Industry Transformational Projects: Higher Education, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment - Complex Sales: products and services - Collaborative Tools - Social Networking Tools - Partners Management - Sales Forecasting - Commits - Services Providers Management
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Business development manager
Cisco
Digital
Digital SIgnage
Entertainment
Europe
Manager
Sport
Télécommunications
WI-FI
WiFi
Wifi…