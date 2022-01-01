Menu

Cyril CHACAR

Issy les Moulineaux

Election présidentielle 2022

• Responsible of Cisco's overall business in stadiums and entertainment venues in Europe and Emerging Markets
• Business subject matter expert and high level consultant on the use of technology in sports venues to increase revenues, decrease operational costs and enhance the spectator experience

Specialties
- High Tech Sales - Industry Transformational Projects: Higher Education, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment - Complex Sales: products and services - Collaborative Tools - Social Networking Tools - Partners Management - Sales Forecasting - Commits - Services Providers Management

Entreprises

  • Cisco Systems - Sales Business Development Manager for EMEA/R markets - Sports & Entertainment Solution Group

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - maintenant • Drive the next generation fan experience through fan, operations and sponsorship platforms
    • Drive complex solutions projects which involve building construction companies, consultants, media rights agencies, stadium operators, software providers, food and beverage companies, telecom operators and IT partners
    • Build strong commercial relationships at CXO level to deliver projects which involve Cisco products and advanced services.

    Key Contributions:
    • Identified and closed business opportunities through Cisco partners with stadiums/venues in EMEA/R markets
    • Delivered multimillion dollars pilot projects such as most recently, Stadium of Lille, Stadium of Nice, Wembley stadium, Amsterdam Arena, or Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
    • Manage annual quota of 21m$

  • Cisco Systems - Account Manager - Healthcare & Education markets

    Issy les Moulineaux 2008 - 2011 • Focused on helping Cisco customers in the Healthcare & Higher Education Industries leveraging technology to reduce operating expenses and increase productivity and efficiency by using a converged network and next generation communication services

    Key Contributions:
    • Impacted Healthcare, Social Welfare and Education transformational projects with relevant ecosystem by providing vision and benefits of large scale IT deployments
    • Drove the delivery of accurate business metrics across Cisco international teams to anticipate any change in opportunities, market, resources and customer requirements that impact revenue targets
    • Produced monthly forecasts, weekly commitments and pipeline development reports to provide Cisco with accurate business metrics and intelligence
    • Delivered growth in both products and services of Cisco portfolio by executing on sales targets
    • Managed annual quota of 11m$ - track record as an achiever - 140%

  • Cisco Systems - Associate Sales Representative

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2008 Associate Sales Representative - Cisco Sales Associate Programme FY08 - Asmsterdam, Holland
    - Overview of Cisco’s organization, strategy, Vision & Mission, culture and values
    - Development of professional communication, sales and presentation skills
    - Development of general technical skills and knowledge related to Cisco products and solutions
    - Role plays, team work in a multi-cultural environment (148 associates from 45 countries)

  • SONY FRANCE - Junior Product Manager: front projectors & professional displays

    Puteaux 2006 - 2007 • Products launch, pricing and positioning, competitive analysis, marketing studies
    • Sales and marketing initiatives coordination with distributors, dealers and corporate accounts
    • Marketing budget and brand performance control
    • Managed annual quota of 2m€

  • ZAKOUR TRADING ltd - Coresponsable du Service Commercial

    2003 - 2003 ACCRA, GHANA

    Import/export
    logistics
    marketing/sales
    Team management

  • LORINA Inc - Account & Sales Manager

    2003 - 2005 Privately Held; Food & Beverages industry
    - nationwide distributorship management and business development in New York City, NY & Miami, Florida, USA
    - Sales prospecting, negotiation with purchasing managers
    - Marketing & merchandising campaigns, Gourmet shows & exhibitions
    - Average turnover in New York: 1.200.000 Dollars, +81% in 12 months

Formations

