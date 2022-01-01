Cyril COUTEN

As a part time time CFO, I share my time with several customers a few days a month/quarter. It starts with reporting and cash, then I address processes optimization, forecasting, business planning (eventually for fund raising).



I like to work with companies managed by their owner and also when they have a strong international development.







Mes compétences :

Gestion de la performance

Amélioration de process

Business planning

ERP

Reporting financier

Stratégie