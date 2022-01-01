Menu

Cyril COUTEN

LE PECQ

En résumé

As a part time time CFO, I share my time with several customers a few days a month/quarter. It starts with reporting and cash, then I address processes optimization, forecasting, business planning (eventually for fund raising).

I like to work with companies managed by their owner and also when they have a strong international development.



Mes compétences :
Gestion de la performance
Amélioration de process
Business planning
ERP
Reporting financier
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - DAF TEMPS PARTAGE / PART TIME CFO

    2000 - maintenant Indépendant depuis 2000 pour des PME avec un développement international
    www.cyrilcouten.com

    Antérieurement, 20 ans d'expérience dans la finance et les opérations chez IBM Europe (15 ans) et antérieurement chez Mc Donnell Dougals Information Systems et HP France.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée