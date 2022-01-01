Menu

Cyril DERREUMAUX

LILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
autonome
Commercial
Export
Import
Import Export
International
Langues
Marketing
ventes

Entreprises

  • Laffort USA - Business Development Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Vivelys USA - Oenodev, Inc - General Manager

    2007 - 2014 Vivelys is a Winemaking Consulting Company: its core competences range from vineyard to wine profile. Vivelys specializes in the design, development and application of leading-edge winemaking technologies that answer challenges faced by today’s modern production facilities in major wine regions around the world.

    - Responsible for the US operations, sales and marketing of Vivelys products and consulting services
    - Reorganize and manage subsidiary: administrative & commercial structure
    - Hire, train and motivate “Wine Process Specialists”
    - Increase profitability and company’s efficiency: year 1: -$200.000, year 2: -$40,000, year 3: +$200,000
    - Developed the portfolio of clients and exceeded sales target (+20% per year, 3 years in a row)
    - Repositioned the company profile from “supplier/vendor” to “consultant”

  • Demeyere Furniture - Export Manager

    2006 - 2007 DEMEYERE FURNITURE, Lille, France
    Demeyere is the European leader in ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturing exporting to over 90 countries.

    - 100% autonomy to develop the sales with the markets under his responsibility: Middle East (Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus), Rep. of South Africa, Ireland, USA, Canada, Spain
    - Managed an annual budget of € 5,000,000
    - Definition and implementation of the commercial and marketing strategy in each market
    - Increased profits by 10% the first year by developing existing accounts and acquiring new clients
    - Managed the North American market, with the aim to open a subsidiary
    - Participated in furniture shows: IMM Cologne (Germany), MOW (Germany), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

  • Tonnellerie Nadalie Argentine - Responsable de filiale

    2004 - 2006 NADALIE COOPERAGE ARGENTINA, Mendoza, Argentina
    Nadalie Cooperage is one of the world’s largest French-based wine barrel manufacturers. Nadalie manufactures and markets oak wine barrels and oak alternatives throughout the world.

    - Created the Argentinean subsidiary: administrative & commercial structure
    - Processed all documentation for importation, storage, and sales of barrels
    - Analyzed the commercial development of the barrels market and its alternative oak products
    - Increased sales by 60% in 1.5 years: from $500,000 to $800,000
    - Coordinated daily relations with suppliers of services related to the company: customs agents, lawyers, accountants, transport & logistic, finance, press
    - Planned, organized and managed company participation to trade shows in Argentina and Chile
    - Trained customers in the selection and application of French and American oak barrels and alternatives

  • Lablabo - Commercial Export

    Juvigny 2003 - 2004 LABLABO AIRLESS TECHNOLOGIES, Annemasse, France
    Lablabo is a specialist in the design, manufacturing and marketing of airless metering dispensers to be used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, veterinary and food industries.

    - Responsible for the development and expansion of sales in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal)
    - Prospected new ideas while developing relationships with existing customers
    - Researched market trends and performed continual analyses of competition
    - Animation and follow-up of distributors abroad
    - Organized and participated in international expos

  • Peugeot Italie - Chef de produit Marketing

    2000 - 2001 PEUGEOT ITALY, Milan, Italy
    Peugeot is a major French car brand, part of PSA Peugeot Citroën, the second largest carmaker based in Europe.

    - Product Manager of the 106, 206 and Partner series
    - Performed market studies and observed competition
    - Responsible for updating and distribution of catalog to Peugeot dealerships
    - Participated in the launching of the "206 Coupé Cabriolet"

Formations

Réseau