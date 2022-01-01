Cyril DERREUMAUX

-
Laffort USA
- Business Development Manager
2014 - maintenant
Vivelys USA - Oenodev, Inc
- General Manager
2007 - 2014
Vivelys is a Winemaking Consulting Company: its core competences range from vineyard to wine profile. Vivelys specializes in the design, development and application of leading-edge winemaking technologies that answer challenges faced by today’s modern production facilities in major wine regions around the world.
- Responsible for the US operations, sales and marketing of Vivelys products and consulting services
- Reorganize and manage subsidiary: administrative & commercial structure
- Hire, train and motivate “Wine Process Specialists”
- Increase profitability and company’s efficiency: year 1: -$200.000, year 2: -$40,000, year 3: +$200,000
- Developed the portfolio of clients and exceeded sales target (+20% per year, 3 years in a row)
- Repositioned the company profile from “supplier/vendor” to “consultant”
Demeyere Furniture
- Export Manager
2006 - 2007
DEMEYERE FURNITURE, Lille, France
Demeyere is the European leader in ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturing exporting to over 90 countries.
- 100% autonomy to develop the sales with the markets under his responsibility: Middle East (Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus), Rep. of South Africa, Ireland, USA, Canada, Spain
- Managed an annual budget of € 5,000,000
- Definition and implementation of the commercial and marketing strategy in each market
- Increased profits by 10% the first year by developing existing accounts and acquiring new clients
- Managed the North American market, with the aim to open a subsidiary
- Participated in furniture shows: IMM Cologne (Germany), MOW (Germany), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
Tonnellerie Nadalie Argentine
- Responsable de filiale
2004 - 2006
NADALIE COOPERAGE ARGENTINA, Mendoza, Argentina
Nadalie Cooperage is one of the world’s largest French-based wine barrel manufacturers. Nadalie manufactures and markets oak wine barrels and oak alternatives throughout the world.
- Created the Argentinean subsidiary: administrative & commercial structure
- Processed all documentation for importation, storage, and sales of barrels
- Analyzed the commercial development of the barrels market and its alternative oak products
- Increased sales by 60% in 1.5 years: from $500,000 to $800,000
- Coordinated daily relations with suppliers of services related to the company: customs agents, lawyers, accountants, transport & logistic, finance, press
- Planned, organized and managed company participation to trade shows in Argentina and Chile
- Trained customers in the selection and application of French and American oak barrels and alternatives
Lablabo
- Commercial Export
Juvigny
2003 - 2004
LABLABO AIRLESS TECHNOLOGIES, Annemasse, France
Lablabo is a specialist in the design, manufacturing and marketing of airless metering dispensers to be used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, veterinary and food industries.
- Responsible for the development and expansion of sales in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal)
- Prospected new ideas while developing relationships with existing customers
- Researched market trends and performed continual analyses of competition
- Animation and follow-up of distributors abroad
- Organized and participated in international expos
Peugeot Italie
- Chef de produit Marketing
2000 - 2001
PEUGEOT ITALY, Milan, Italy
Peugeot is a major French car brand, part of PSA Peugeot Citroën, the second largest carmaker based in Europe.
- Product Manager of the 106, 206 and Partner series
- Performed market studies and observed competition
- Responsible for updating and distribution of catalog to Peugeot dealerships
- Participated in the launching of the "206 Coupé Cabriolet"