Cyril HUOT

Directeur d'activités générales, double profil « Ingénieur » (ESTP + SUPAERO) et « Management » (MBA Imperial College),

20 années d’expérience dans dans le conseil (stratégie, secteur public), l’industrie (aérospatiale, réassurance) et entrepreneur (BBAi, unique cabinet Serbe de conseil en Stratégie & Développement en Serbie/Balkans) avec une forte expertise au national et à l’international des différents métiers de direction générale.



** Consultant professionnel du secteur public et des réformes institutionnelles avec maîtrise experte des processus d'intégration de l'Union Européenne, des véhicules IPA, des acteurs institutionnels et donneurs d’ordres internationaux, des cycles et règlements, des programmations, des procédures d’appels d'offres (AOs) et marchés publics (PRAG, Français,...) tous secteur d’activités

** Consultant professionnel en Stratégie et conseillé d’affaires au niveau exécutif et comité de direction sur des questions transverses de stratégie, marketing, opérations, processus, finances, investissements, culture, concurrence, création de valeur.



Naturellement leader d’équipe et autonome, il maîtrise l’ensemble des fonctions d’une entreprise et est l’élément clé à la définition, mise en place et au pilotage de stratégies (restructuration ou développement de sociétés/BU).

Bilingue Anglais Français, maîtrisant l’Allemand et le Serbo-croate. A son aise avec les changements de culture et environnements professionnels.



-- > Veuillez contacter notre cabinet dans le cadre d'une volonté de développement / implantation en Serbie et dans la région de votre société..

-- > Ouvert à toutes opportunités de carrière dans les Balkans et en France.



Mes compétences :

Team player

Reinsurance

Private Equity

PAO

Microsoft Office

Internet

Business planning

Conseil en management

Management opérationnel

International business development

Business strategy

Analyse financière

Communication

Conduite du changement