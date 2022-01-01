Cyril HUOT

-
BBMi - BALKANS BUSINESS MARKETING International
- Directeur Général
Beograd
2016 - maintenant
Unique One Stop Shop Serbe de l'Outil Publicitaire pour Association et Organisation (privée ou publiques), alliant un parc d’impression toutes technologies (digital, sublimation, silk, broderie, offset, laser, chimique, …) adressant le marche de l'Europe de l'Ouest.
Nous fournissons sous une même enseigne tous les produits publicitaires de type :
• Classique (tasse, stylo, clé usb, parapluie, sac, carton ...),
• Textiles ( T-Shirts, Polo-Shirt, Sweat, Casquette, Sac et autres produits « sur mesure complet »),
• Drapeaux (des drapeaux "table" aux bannières commerciales en extérieur),
• Foiling véhicule (de la voiture aux trains commerciaux),
• Production type offset (catalogue B2B et B2C, magazine, artwork, guide, ...)
• ...
Nous adoptons aussi et de plus en plus une production locale des produits brut (textile principalement) que nous imprimons afin d'avoir une approche plus éco-responsable.
En quelques mots nous allions Qualité - Prix - Délais:
1. QUALITÉ européen de notre parc machines, de nos consommables et matériaux primaires (pour certain),
2. PRIX, car nous concurrençons facilement toutes productions Européennes incluant l’Europe de l'Est et certaines productions délocalisées de type chinoise,
3. DÉLAIS, car nous pouvons livrer partout en Europe en 24/48h minimum
Maintenant à vous de voir, :) et si vous êtes intéressés, contactez-nous (France ou Serbie) sur office@bbm-international.com
A bientôt
-
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Director & GPS Regional Leader
Courbevoie
2011 - 2013
Director & GPS Regional Leader - Public Sector Consulting
Started and managed the Advisory team in Belgrade by developing the Government and Public Sector (GPS) activities for the Western Balkans:
* Sourced and monitored donors activities (EU, WB, EBRD, ...) and "national budget" opportunities (Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Tax Administration, State Audit Institution...);
* Supervised the full bid process as leading tenderer on EU/IFI funded projects;
* Developed business relationships with international partners for consortium (public institutions and private companies), nurtured excellent relations with Donors, Beneficiaries and independent Experts;
* Ensured quality delivery of the projects.
-
BBAi - BALKANS BUSINESS ADVISORY International
- General Manager & Owner
Beograd
2011 - maintenant
General Manager & Owner - Strategy & Public Sector Consulting
BBAi is the Leading Serbian Strategy Consulting Boutique with international experience and exposure, fully independent, non-financially driven and promoting high standards. BBAi is now aiming at supporting Governments and Public Organisations on their challenging and critical reforms in Serbia and in the Western Balkans (national budgets, EU and IFI funds), and advising Domestic and International Companies on their Strategy Business issues and supporting their Investments Developments.
BBAi is acting as an ``Umbrella Consultant'' (or lead consultant) gathering under our banner the best required and existing expertise (locally and internationally) in order to respond efficiently and completely to any complex issues or challenges raised or brought by our clients.
* Delivering Business & Strategy Advisory services to senior executive management (CEO/CFO, board of administrators...) with respect to all business issues (Umbrella Consulting):
* E.g.: Supported the national Certification Authority in Luxembourg, LuxTrust, in defining and formulating its Strategic Plan 2014: portfolio restructuration, business planning and modelling;
* Acting as a Strategic Integrator of consortia for EU/IFIs tenders. Supporting the "Definition" and the "Implementation" of projects in the field of "International Cooperation" in the Balkans for the major Donors active in the region (European Commission, World Bank, EBRD, SIDA, KfW, Council of Europe Development Bank...);
* In terms of pure consulting BBAi is aiming at improving the efficiency of the Public Sector reforms in Europe and in the Balkans and increasing the level of quality and professionalism of the consultant offer;
* E.g.: Advised the Luxembourg government on the reorganisation of the public IT security banking services. ;
* Managed the Commercial & Business Development of the company in both Private and Public Sectors by nurturing good relationships with stakeholders (Ministries, Agencies, Association, POE & SOE, Donors, Local project team, Partners, Experts...), screening and monitoring major Donors tenders programme, discussion and negotiation with possible partners to form consortium, bid preparation and advocacy.
* Involved in different association & working group as business advisor;
* Formalized and supervised the Marketing Strategy and its different channels
-
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Senior Manager - Strategy & Change Management
Courbevoie
2008 - 2011
Lead the Advisory Strategy team in Paris, assessed Business performance and Strategy issues for public and private large accounts:
* Assisted the Finance French ministry in evaluating sources of optimisation for the support functions by leveraging mutualisation and centralisation within the 16 French ministries, and set-up pilots;
* Evaluated the business plan and the capital structure for an EDF Spin-off Company specialised in a new revolutionary photovoltaic technology;
* Managed for Sonatrach, the Oil & Gas national Algerian leader, the strategic reintegration of its subsidiary specialised in the oil refining (based on process analysis and reengineering);
* Assessed the opportunity and the feasibility, for a fund from Abu Dhabi, of an industrial steel factory in Algeria;
* Assessed the operational continuity of industrial sites in the ``Ile de France'' region for the account of a regional public agency (Agence Régionale de Développement IdF): industrial strategic surveillance on Danone, St Gobain et Snecma (risks analysis, business forecast, sites' continuity, actions' plan);
* Reviewed for the INRIA of the opportunity and the feasibility of an investment structure, Private Equity like, aiming at supporting the launch of new ventures based on innovations from the Public Research.
-
Advention Business Partners
- Manager - Strategy & Change Management
Paris
2005 - 2008
* Reviewed business opportunities for international LBO funds: strategic commercial and vendor due diligences, market analysis and business plan review, market entry strategy, new product development and geographical expansion (15+ transactions mid cap including healthcare, TMT, energy, industry, home equipment);
* Formalized the global corporate strategy for a public company of the transportation industry;
* Defined and implemented a projects' portfolio strategy for French public railway company (SNCF - 6 m - 300 projects): portfolio's structuring and reshaping, project performance assessment; ``PE style'' corporate governances, associated processes and entities;
* Analysed and forecasted the customer and market segmentations for a French leading Asset management company: market evaluation and strategic alignment (including clients' interviews), competitive benchmark and portfolio analysis (clients and products);
* Re-structured the real estate portfolio and strategy for the SNCF (5 m - 20.000 buildings - 5 B EUR );
* Analysed and reviewed the impacts of the European currency program SEPA (Single Euro Payment Area) for the system division of a pan European industrial (UK, US, Europe);
* Lead the business development of the London office (regional VC market leveraging, new projects sourcing), and developed the internal knowledge management system (intranet database and processes).
-
BT Global Services
- Consultant
Puteaux
2004 - 2005
BRITISH TELECOM (RETAIL / ENTERPRISES DIVISION),
Consultant - Corporate Venturing & Business Advisory
Analysed the internal venturing programme at the venture level, with in-depth collaboration with corporate and venture's senior executives:
* Assessed and evaluated the success/failure of venture qualitatively and quantitatively;
* Identified the critical combination of strategic, financial, organisational and other internal factors. Established a template for success;
* Analysed the programme and the strategy at the division level. Defined and evaluated the clarity and sharpness of the model, the main objectives and the strategy;
* Provided a set of recommendations to optimize the internal impact and efficiency of that programme, mostly focused on uniqueness, communication, and corporate support.
-
La Réunion Aérienne
- Paris QS Reinsurance Manager - Aviation & Space Insurance & Reinsurance
LEVALLOIS-PERRET
2002 - 2004
-
Airbus Group
- Satellite Programme Manager & Consultant
Blagnac
1996 - 2002
EADS - EUROPEAN AERONAUTIC DEFENCE & SPACE COMPANY,
Satellite Programme Manager / Consultant - Defence & Space Systems
Provided engineering consultancy on five major telecom satellite projects (Astra1K, HotBird 6, AtlanticBird...):
* Managed a portfolio of long term projects (3 years - 100M EUR ), from the concept phase, definition, production, up to the final tests (Germany) and delivery, with respect to clients' specifications (Alcatel, ETS...) and with costs/resources planning and control;
* Led the R&D (5 engineers) and the production (10 technicians) teams through the projects life, and ran the risk & assurance management processes within the full space programme;
* Handled contacts with the sponsors and the space programme manager, and developed good relationships with international suppliers and clients.