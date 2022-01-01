Menu

Cyril KOUMBIN BILITIK

Yaoundé

En résumé

Je suis Developer Web et Seo, Sea , Smo manager.

Concepteur et référenceur de nombreux sites vitrines et e-commerce
Promotteur de plusieurs projets dont : Learning Online , Best Immo etc.

Mes compétences :
Website Design
WordPress
PrestaShop
Bootstrap
SQL
DBMS
MySQL
AJAX
Android
Apple MacOS
Axure RP
Balsamiq
Cascading Style Sheets
Content Management System
Document Object Model
GIMP
HTML5
JavaScript
Linux
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Word
MongoDB
NoSQL
OSI
Personal Home Page
Python Programming
Search Engine Optimisation
Software as a Service
TCP/IP
UNIX
VPN
WAMP
jQuery
phpMyAdmin

Entreprises

  • Cleandev - Developper et Seo Manager

    Yaoundé 2018 - maintenant Référencement des sites, conception et/ou refonte des sites web (e commerce et vitrine), Travaux d'Ergonomie
    audit des sites, redaction cahiers de charge, stratégie de e-marketing

  • DKT GROUP - Analyste Developpeur Web

    2017 - 2017 Sujet Conception et réalisation des sites et applications web
    Développement Langage PHP
    Outils WordPress, Prestashop, Bootstrap
    Base de Langage SQL
    données SGBD MySQL

  • CNET - Responsable du service informatique

    2013 - 2016 Lieu CNET Douala Bassa (Centre Multimédia)

Formations

  • Université De Douala Informatique (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2013 DEUG

  • COLLEGE POLYVALENT DE DOUALA (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2011 Diplômé du Baccalauréat

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel