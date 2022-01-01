Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril LANDROIT
Ajouter
Cyril LANDROIT
VERVINS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kerry Sovoury Ingredients France
- Operateur de production
2005 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Joliot Curie
Hirson
1997 - 2001
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel