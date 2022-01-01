Menu

Cyrille Didier MBAMI

MÜNCHEN

En résumé

6-year background with multidisciplinary skills in Aerospace Industries. Broad Knowledge of technical and
programm management in international experience.

Mes compétences :
Matlab/simulink
Catia v5
Microsoft Office
Rplan
Protel
Labview

Entreprises

  • Labinal Power Systems - Project Leader

    2011 - maintenant In charge of request for proposal and Technical proposition.

  • TURBOMECA - Project Leader

    BORDES 2011 - 2012 TURBOMECA representative at MTU for MTR 390 project

  • Sagem - Design Engineer / Project Leader

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 Software designer and project Leader deputy.

  • Sagem - Design Engineer / Project Leader

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 Software designer and project Leader deputy.

  • RENAULT - Design Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 HMI design.

  • SNECMA - Project Leader

    Courcouronnes 2008 - 2009 Development of the PowerJet SaM146 a turbofan engine produced by the PowerJet joint venture between Snecma of France and NPO Saturn of Russia.
    Management of V&V offshore activities (Team of 15 people at Safran Engineering Services INDIA)

Formations