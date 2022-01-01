Cyrille Didier MBAMI

6-year background with multidisciplinary skills in Aerospace Industries. Broad Knowledge of technical and
programm management in international experience.
Mes compétences :
Matlab/simulink
Catia v5
Microsoft Office
Rplan
Protel
Labview
Entreprises
Labinal Power Systems
- Project Leader
2011 - maintenantIn charge of request for proposal and Technical proposition.
TURBOMECA
- Project Leader
BORDES2011 - 2012TURBOMECA representative at MTU for MTR 390 project
Sagem
- Design Engineer / Project Leader
PARIS2010 - 2010Software designer and project Leader deputy.
Sagem
- Design Engineer / Project Leader
PARIS2010 - 2011Software designer and project Leader deputy.
RENAULT
- Design Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009HMI design.
SNECMA
- Project Leader
Courcouronnes2008 - 2009Development of the PowerJet SaM146 a turbofan engine produced by the PowerJet joint venture between Snecma of France and NPO Saturn of Russia.
Management of V&V offshore activities (Team of 15 people at Safran Engineering Services INDIA)