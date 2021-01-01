Menu

Cyrille Donatien KESSIE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Management and optimization of import and export operations,
Trading commodity
Research and negotiation of partnership agreements and exclusive distribution,
Development of trade policy and marketing and deployment,
Development of the strategic, tactical and operational sales management and deployment,
Development of materials requirement planning,
Increased large portfolios accounts
Management and optimization of delivery operations
Management of commercial and marketing team, plant production and trading MP
Statistical data analysis and monthly reporting,
Coordinating relations with decentralized organizations,
Coordination of development project and poverty reduction,
Coordination of vegetable production projects ....
Gestion et optimisation des opérations import-export,
Négoce matières premières,
Recherche et négociation des contrats de partenariat et de distribution exclusive,
Élaboration de la politique commerciale et marketing et déploiement,
Élaboration du plan stratégique, tactique et opérationnel de la direction commerciale et déploiement,
Élaboration du plan de réquisition de matières premières,
Accroissement des portefeuilles gros comptes,
Gestion et optimisation des opérations de livraison
Management de l'équipe commercial et marketing, production végétale et négoce MP
Analyse des données statistiques et reporting mensuel,
Coordination des relations avec les organisations décentralisées,
Coordination des projets de développement et de réduction de la pauvreté,
Coordination des projets de production végétales, ....

Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Suplly Chain management
Directeur d'usine
Gmao
Gpao
Informatique
Ingénieur
QSHE Management
Projet Management
Développement d' Applications métier
commerce international
nutrition animale
production végétale
import export

Entreprises

  • AGRO TECH COTE D'IVOIRE - Directeur général

    2015 - maintenant

  • SIEM-CI (Négoce matières premières, Industries de nutrition animale) - Supply Chain & Sales Manager / Directeur Commercial et Marketing

    2014 - 2015 Négoce produits Agricoles, Supply Chain, Alimentation Animale

  • SIMPLEX TT - CONSULTANT

    2012 - 2013

  • UNILEVER, Supply Planning Departement - PURCHASE AND SUPPLY PLANNING OFFICER

    2012 - 2012 - Preparation of Material requirement planning (MRP) and Purchase Order
    - Monitoring stock levels of raw materials and packaging
    - Development of forecast based on the Master Production (MPS)
    - Preparation of monthly balance monitoring indicators and harmonization of computer files

  • Aga Soft Technologie et Consulting - Directeur

    ABIDJAN 2011 - maintenant Nos domaines d'expertise

    - conception Logiciels :

    AGA gestion commerciale,
    AGA supply Chain,
    AGA GPAO
    AGA GMAO
    AGA Pharma,
    AGA Pressing,
    AGA Gestion Hotel,
    AGA archivage numérique,
    AGA gestion immobilière,
    AGA virement Bancaire, ......

    - Intégrateur de Solution ERP
    - Conception site Web
    - Formation et Accompagnement

    ASTC, Nous avons une solution pour vous !!!!!!

  • UNIWAX - PRODUCTION MANAGER

    2009 - 2011 - Creation of campaigns and Woodin Wax optimizing human and material resources and ensuring a good level of quality and compliance with deadlines.
    - To contribute to the technological development of manufacturing processes and staff training
    Achievements:
    - Improvement of the prime rate (25% in late 2009 to 63.4% in June 2011)
    - Transition of the manual production to automated production

  • PKL - SITE MANAGER

    2007 - 2009 - Infrastructure Management, production and maintenance
    - Development of the production budget
    - Improvement of the manufacturing process
    Achievements: Improved load time Gritz (12 hours 1h30 mn) Improved production yields, integrated CAM Software, CMMS, inventory management, HR management, improved production processes.

  • FILTISAC - HEAD SHOP AUTO PACKAGING, PRINT AD STAR

    2004 - 2006 Optimize the operation of the workshop production respecting the quality, costs and deadlines, provide coaching staff in a security environment
    Achievements: Achievement of objectives, unit installation burning photopolymer plate, new products

  • SIPRO CHIM - ASSISTANT PLANT MANAGER - QUALITY MANAGER

    2002 - 2004 Orchestration and production planning - Project Steering certification to ISO 9001 2000 standard V.
    Achievements: Installing an automated production bleach, improving the quality of plugs bleach, improved formula of soap powder NIL.

  • UNILEVER - Memoire de fin de cycle: Amélioration de l'efficience opérationnelle des lignes de production Food

    Rueil-Malmaison 2000 - 2001 Amélioration de l'efficience opérationnelle des lignes de production Food

Formations

  • Graduate School Of Management GSM abidjan (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2014 - maintenant DEA BUSINESS MANAGENENT

  • Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 1997 - 2001 Ingénieur des Agro industries

  • Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 1996 - 1997 Ecole preparatoire Math sup bio

