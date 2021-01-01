Cyrille Donatien KESSIE

Management and optimization of import and export operations,
Trading commodity
Research and negotiation of partnership agreements and exclusive distribution,
Development of trade policy and marketing and deployment,
Development of the strategic, tactical and operational sales management and deployment,
Development of materials requirement planning,
Increased large portfolios accounts
Management and optimization of delivery operations
Management of commercial and marketing team, plant production and trading MP
Statistical data analysis and monthly reporting,
Coordinating relations with decentralized organizations,
Coordination of development project and poverty reduction,
Coordination of vegetable production projects ....
Gestion et optimisation des opérations import-export,
Négoce matières premières,
Recherche et négociation des contrats de partenariat et de distribution exclusive,
Élaboration de la politique commerciale et marketing et déploiement,
Élaboration du plan stratégique, tactique et opérationnel de la direction commerciale et déploiement,
Élaboration du plan de réquisition de matières premières,
Accroissement des portefeuilles gros comptes,
Gestion et optimisation des opérations de livraison
Management de l'équipe commercial et marketing, production végétale et négoce MP
Analyse des données statistiques et reporting mensuel,
Coordination des relations avec les organisations décentralisées,
Coordination des projets de développement et de réduction de la pauvreté,
Coordination des projets de production végétales, ....
Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Suplly Chain management
Directeur d'usine
Gmao
Gpao
Informatique
Ingénieur
QSHE Management
Projet Management
Développement d' Applications métier
commerce international
nutrition animale
production végétale
import export