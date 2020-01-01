Menu

Dalia GREPPI

PARIS

En résumé

Https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=23625942&trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile

Entreprises

  • GRAFF Diamonds - Senior Designer

    2013 - maintenant www.graffdiamonds.com

  • Montblanc - Jewellery designer

    2007 - 2013 Design of the Fine and High jewellery collections; design of special pieces for VIP/VVR clients (direct experience with the important emerging markets); follow-up of the production process working in team with the engineers and artisans of the Ateliers.

    Always interested in new and challenging projects within both the DESIGN and LUXURY industry.

Formations

  • Creative Academy (Milan)

    Milan 2007 - 2007 Master of Arts in Design

    Projects for: Montblanc, Cartier, Piaget, Jaeger Le Coultre, Dunhill, Montegrappa

  • Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)

    Milano 2001 - 2006 Architecture & Industrial Design

    110 cum laude/110
    Final experimental thesis on the artistic and architectural approach to "wind" considered as a material of construction, titled "Invisibile Impalpabile Ineffabile" (Prof. B.Finessi).
    Published on "INVENTARIO-Everything is a Project", Corraini,2011