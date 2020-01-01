Dalia GREPPI

2007 - 2013Design of the Fine and High jewellery collections; design of special pieces for VIP/VVR clients (direct experience with the important emerging markets); follow-up of the production process working in team with the engineers and artisans of the Ateliers.
Always interested in new and challenging projects within both the DESIGN and LUXURY industry.
Formations
Creative Academy (Milan)
Milan2007 - 2007Master of Arts in Design
Projects for: Montblanc, Cartier, Piaget, Jaeger Le Coultre, Dunhill, Montegrappa
Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)
Milano2001 - 2006Architecture & Industrial Design
110 cum laude/110
Final experimental thesis on the artistic and architectural approach to "wind" considered as a material of construction, titled "Invisibile Impalpabile Ineffabile" (Prof. B.Finessi).
Published on "INVENTARIO-Everything is a Project", Corraini,2011