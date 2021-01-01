Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Damien PEIGNE
Ajouter
Damien PEIGNE
Paris La Defense
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AREVA
- Inspecteur qualité
Paris La Defense
maintenant
Institut de soudure
- Inspecteur
2001 - 2006
Dekra
- Inspecteur
Trappes
1996 - 2002
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Métiers - Gaz De France
St Etienne De Montluc
1994 - 1996
BTS
Réseau
Alain KAESERMANN
Ali NOUSSAIR
Anissa MOUMNI
Bernard BONNIN
Catherine LEVY
Franck LALOUM
Jérémy TRINEL
Matthieu RENOU
Nicolas PIERRON
Pierre-Alexandre BEDROSSIAN